:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is GameChat? The Nintendo Switch 2 feature explained

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

After teasing us with a brief first-look trailer back in January, Nintendo has finally revealed more about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

Alongside upgraded hardware, new Joy-Cons and 60+ upcoming games, Nintendo revealed that the Switch 2 will now feature GameChat, a new way to chat with friends while gaming. But what exactly is it, and how will it work?

We explain everything you need to know about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat feature, including how it works, what it does and which Switch games will support the feature.

We’ve also put together multiple guides to tell you more about the upcoming launch, including everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch 2 vs Switch and a dedicated Joy-Cons 2 vs Joy-Con comparison.

What is GameChat?

GameChat allows groups of up to 12 people to chat while gaming. This is all thanks to the built-in microphone on the Switch 2 console, which picks up speaking voices from a distance away or up close in handheld mode. The microphone is also fitted with noise-cancelling technology, which filters sounds and ensures your voice comes through clearly, even in noisy environments.

GameChat also allows you to share your screen in real time with your fellow gamers, even if you’re all playing different titles. 

Game Chat menu via Nintendo Switch 2
GameChat menu on Switch 2. Image Credit: Nintendo

Connect a compatible USB-C camera into the additional USB-C port at the top of the Switch 2 and you’ll not only be able to video chat with friends but you can also appear in certain games with CameraPlay. Nintendo provided the example of Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, which allows up to four chat participants to appear in mini games.

Finally, GameChat also has a nifty GameShare tool that allows you to share a compatible game with friends you’re chatting to, even if they don’t own it. Just note that not all titles will support this feature.

How does GameChat work?

To enable GameChat, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership, which starts at £3.49/$3.99 a month. However, as a welcome offer, Nintendo is offering GameChat for free until the 31st March 2026.

Once set up, you can start GameChat easily via the new C-Button that’s found on the Switch 2’s right Joy-Con. Pressing here allows you to start a chat, respond to invites, mute yourself, share your screen and more without having to leave your game.

C button on Joy Con 2
C Button on right Joy-Con 2. Image Credit: Nintendo

Can you chat with other players on Nintendo Switch?

If you have a Nintendo Switch 2 but your friend still has an original Nintendo Switch, they can chat with you via the Nintendo Switch Online app on a smartphone or tablet. Much like GameChat, anyone with an original Switch will need a Nintendo Switch Online membership, a compatible title, and a 13-year-old or older to take part.

You might like…

What is Cloud Gaming? Everything you need to know

What is Cloud Gaming? Everything you need to know

Jessica Gorringe 3 months ago
Cloud Gaming on LG TVs: All the important details

Cloud Gaming on LG TVs: All the important details

Hannah Davies 3 months ago
Can you play Xbox Series X games on Xbox One?

Can you play Xbox Series X games on Xbox One?

Hannah Davies 4 months ago
What is PSSR? The PlayStation 5 Pro feature explained

What is PSSR? The PlayStation 5 Pro feature explained

Hannah Davies 7 months ago
Explaining the differences between HyperOS and MIUI on Xiaomi phones

Explaining the differences between HyperOS and MIUI on Xiaomi phones

Lewis Painter 11 months ago
How to optimise your gaming phone’s settings for peak performance

How to optimise your gaming phone’s settings for peak performance

Lewis Painter 11 months ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access