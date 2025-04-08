What is GameChat? The Nintendo Switch 2 feature explained

After teasing us with a brief first-look trailer back in January, Nintendo has finally revealed more about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

Alongside upgraded hardware, new Joy-Cons and 60+ upcoming games, Nintendo revealed that the Switch 2 will now feature GameChat, a new way to chat with friends while gaming. But what exactly is it, and how will it work?

We explain everything you need to know about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat feature, including how it works, what it does and which Switch games will support the feature.

We’ve also put together multiple guides to tell you more about the upcoming launch, including everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch 2 vs Switch and a dedicated Joy-Cons 2 vs Joy-Con comparison.

What is GameChat?

GameChat allows groups of up to 12 people to chat while gaming. This is all thanks to the built-in microphone on the Switch 2 console, which picks up speaking voices from a distance away or up close in handheld mode. The microphone is also fitted with noise-cancelling technology, which filters sounds and ensures your voice comes through clearly, even in noisy environments.

GameChat also allows you to share your screen in real time with your fellow gamers, even if you’re all playing different titles.

GameChat menu on Switch 2. Image Credit: Nintendo

Connect a compatible USB-C camera into the additional USB-C port at the top of the Switch 2 and you’ll not only be able to video chat with friends but you can also appear in certain games with CameraPlay. Nintendo provided the example of Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, which allows up to four chat participants to appear in mini games.

Finally, GameChat also has a nifty GameShare tool that allows you to share a compatible game with friends you’re chatting to, even if they don’t own it. Just note that not all titles will support this feature.

How does GameChat work?

To enable GameChat, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership, which starts at £3.49/$3.99 a month. However, as a welcome offer, Nintendo is offering GameChat for free until the 31st March 2026.

Once set up, you can start GameChat easily via the new C-Button that’s found on the Switch 2’s right Joy-Con. Pressing here allows you to start a chat, respond to invites, mute yourself, share your screen and more without having to leave your game.

C Button on right Joy-Con 2. Image Credit: Nintendo

Can you chat with other players on Nintendo Switch?

If you have a Nintendo Switch 2 but your friend still has an original Nintendo Switch, they can chat with you via the Nintendo Switch Online app on a smartphone or tablet. Much like GameChat, anyone with an original Switch will need a Nintendo Switch Online membership, a compatible title, and a 13-year-old or older to take part.