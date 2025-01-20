What is Edits by Instagram? New CapCut-like video app explained

What is Instagram Edits? Meta has announced a new photo editing application called Edits, and it arrives around the same time as the future of the TikTok app remains under threat in the US.

Some might call it a blatant rip off of CapCut – the TikTok owned editing app – and others may call it opportunism. Others may remark that it’s helpful given the uncertainty surrounding the rival apps’ availability, and others may say it’s a useful addition to Meta’s suite of apps that’ll enable fine-tuning of videos before sharing to Instagram.

In truth, it’s all of those things.

The app is out in March, but here’s what we know so far.

What does Edits by Instagram do?

“Edits is a free video editor that makes it easy for creators to turn their ideas into videos, right on their phone. It has all the tools you need to support your creation process, all in one place,” Instagram says in the App Store listing.

So, what does that involve? You’ll be able to export your videos with no watermark and share them on any platform (other apps have watermarks unless you pay for premium) and you can share in 1080p HD.

There’s single frame editing precision, the ability to adjust camera settings before shooting within the app, there are AI-based animations (of course), deploy a green screen or add a video overlay, remove background noise and automatically generate captions.

There are also tools for creatives designed to help them create videos based upon what’s working for their audience.

Why does Edits exist?

Doesn’t Instagram already have video editing features? Well, yes, but nothing really out of the ordinary. Edits will go beyond that.

Announced by the Instagram boss Adam Mosseri on January 19, as TikTok scrambled to return its app amid a US government ban, Edits is a direct rival to the CapCut software that’s made by TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance.

That app had also been banned in the US by the outgoing Biden Administration the same day as Edits launched. Mosseri alluded to that in his announcement post.

“Now, there’s a lot going on in the world right now and no matter what happens, we think it’s our job to create the most compelling creative tools for those of you who make videos for not just Instagram but for platforms out there, as we can,” Mosseri said in his announcement video.

The ByteDance apps are now back up because the other fella said there was no threat being posed to the American public.

How to get Edits by Instagram?

The new application isn’t available yet, but is currently available to pre-download from the Apple App Store. It has an expected release date of March 13 2025. It’ll be available on Android thereafter.