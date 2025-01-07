What is Eclipsa Audio? The 3D spatial technology explained

Officially unveiled at CES 2025, Samsung and Google have joined forces to develop a new 3D audio technology coined Eclipsa Audio.

The partnership between Samsung and Google may come as a surprise to some, however the two powerhouses have been in collaboration on this technology since at least 2023.

To help you understand more about the 3D audio technology that’s set to rival the likes of Dolby Atmos, we’ve put together this guide on all we know about Eclipsa Audio, including how the technology works and where you can find it.

What is Eclipsa Audio?

Samsung has previously explained that despite the advantages of existing 3D audio technology, “it has been difficult to apply the technology to home audio devices” due to limitations. Therefore, Samsung and Google worked together to develop Eclipsa Audio as a solution to this issue, allowing “viewers to experience content audio as intended”.

The technology allows creators to adjust audio data and spatial reflections to create an immersive three-dimensional sound experience.

Samsung has also stated that it wants to make Eclipsa Audio accessible to more consumers and, as such, will make the technology open source, setting it apart from its competitors, mainly Dolby Atmos.

Open source means both corporate and independent content creators can access the technology without a fee. By making Eclipsa Audio open source, Samsung believes this will empower creators and therefore bring “captivating audio and visual experiences closer to consumers than ever before.”

Where can you find Eclipsa Audio?

At the time of writing, Eclipsa Audio support is found only across Samsung releases from 2025, however we expect this will grow eventually. The technology will be integrated across Samsung’s 2025 TV and soundbar lineup, including the Crystal UHD series up to the more premium Neo QLED 8K offerings.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV

While creators can upload videos to YouTube with Eclipsa Audio tracks, the only viewers who will benefit from the technology are those with a 2025 Samsung device. With that in mind, it seems as though Eclipsa is quite a way off from being the totally accessible technology Samsung and Google have set it out to be.