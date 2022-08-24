If you’re a fan of video games you may have come across the E3 Expo.

The E3 Expo is one of the biggest events in gaming each year. If you’re interested in finding out more about E3, including when it’s hosted and what it’s all about, make sure you keep reading.

What is E3?

E3 (or the Electronic Entertainment Expo) is an event that is held annually and organised by the Entertainment Software Association. It has historically been a major gaming event for the industry, with many notable games first revealed at previous showcases.

Before 2017, attendees had to be professionals related to the industry (such as developers and media), however, it is now open to the public, with 15,000 general passes up for grabs.

E3 is generally the place where gaming companies and developers announce their upcoming games or any exciting information in the world of gaming, with consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One being announced at the event.

It’s also common for developers and publishers to hold press conferences either before or after the event, giving journalists the chance to ask more questions about upcoming games, and giving the companies a chance to speak out about their projects even further.

The event has also pulled in some famous faces, such as Keanu Reeves promoting Cyberpunk 2077, which further links to its massive popularity in both the industry and the general community.

However, due to the impact during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as a shift to remote virtual showcases such as Nintendo Direct and PlayStation’s State of Play, you could argue that E3’s influence in the industry is diminishing. Nevertheless, a new event has been confirmed to take place in June 2023.

When and where is it hosted?

The first E3 Expo was held in 1995 and there has been one every year without fail up to 2019. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Unfortunately, E3 2022 was also cancelled, after E3 2021 was hosted entirely online.

The reason for the cancellation this year is also linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the organisers claiming that the ongoing health risks are too severe for the event to take place. There sadly wasn’t an online replacement either.

E3 is usually hosted in California in the Los Angeles Convention Center and takes place sometime in June over a three-day period.

There is expected to be an in-person E3 event in 2023 with a focus on also having a digital presence, allowing even more people to experience the events and announcements even if they are not in LA.