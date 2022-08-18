What is DAZN? All the facts on ‘the Netflix of sport’

These days there are streaming services for pretty much every type of content. Want a horror movie? Sign up to Shudder. Need an anime fix? Jump on over to CrunchyRoll.

But for sports fans it’s still a little tricky as BT and Sky still have a monopoly on a lot of the different sports and fixtures in the UK. That’s where DAZN comes in. Here’s everything you need to know about the sports focussed streaming service.

What is DAZN?

DAZN is an online television service that was launched in Canada in 2016 and currently offers streaming of both live and on-demand sports events. DAZn offers subscribers a handful of Major League Baseball games each week and some other sports such as boxing, rugby, soccer, and UFC. You can also watch a large number of movies and series for free on the platform.

DAZN does not have a free trial so you’ll have to pay from the moment you sign up. Prices depend on the region. In the UK the basic service costs £7.99 per month, But you then have to pay for specific sports packages if you want to access certain sports leagues or one of events, like heavyweight boxing matches.

How Does DAZN TV Work?

DAZN works by streaming live sports events to your computer, mobile device, or other streaming device. You can watch DAZN on the web, through iOS and Android apps, or on Amazon Fire TV. DAZn comes with a subscription that lets you watch a large collection of sports events. All you have to do is choose the sport you like and sign up for a subscription.

Once you’ve got your subscription, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, mobile device, or streaming device. You can also watch archived games on your computer or mobile device.

What You Can Watch on DAZN TV?

DAZn offers a wide variety of sports events to watch, including major league baseball games, National Hockey League games, golf, tennis, boxing, rugby, soccer, UFC fights, and many more.

Where is DAZN available?

In May 2020 DAZN is expanding into 200 new countries, including the UK.

Previously, it was only available in the US, Canada, Japan, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Brazil, Spain and Austria.

If you want to know whether DAZN will be available for you, click this link and hit: “When will DAZN be available in my country?”