NordVPN comes with a plethora of features that can help keep you safe while browsing the web, including NordLocker and Threat Protection.

NordVPN is a VPN – also known as a Virtual Private Network – which gives users the ability to establish a protected network connection when browsing the internet. Nord helps to encrypt internet traffic to ensure that third parties can’t access its users’ data.

If you want to browse the web securely without needing to worry about prying eyes, you can check out this fantastic NordVPN deal. The company is currently offering up the service for just £2.56 a month, with three months added in for free. Just make sure to use the TrustedReviews code at checkout to apply the discount.

NordVPN Deal NordVPN’s is now offering up to 66% off + 3 months free from just £2.56 per month free using code TrustedReviews at checkout NordVPN

CODE: TrustedReviews

from £2..56/mo Buy now

We’re going to be taking a closer look at the Dark Web Monitor feature on NordVPN, so you can get the most use out of your subscription. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Dark Web Monitor.

What is Dark Web Monitor on NordVPN?

Dark Web Monitor is a feature in NordVPN that scans the internet for any credential leaks that are associated with the email address that you signed up to Nord with. If NordVPN does find anything suspicious or dangerous, the company will notify you immediately through the NordVPN app.

Dark Web Monitor continually scans the dark web for your credentials. This means that you don’t need to manually turn on this feature each time NordVPN is activated, as it will run in the background 24/7.

Once you have been informed that your details have been leaked, you can then change your password and turn on multi-factor authentication (MFA) or two-factor authentication (2FA). In some instances, you may need to contact other organisations about a leak, like your bank or place of business, but this will depend on the situation.

Currently, Dark Web Monitor is available on the macOS, iOS, Windows and Android apps.