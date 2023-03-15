Computex is one of the biggest events in the calendar for tech enthusiasts, and yet most people have probably never heard of it.

So what is Computex and why should you care? We’ve assembled this guide to explain everything you need to know.

What is Computex?

Computex is one of the biggest technology trade shows in the world, with a specific focus on computing products.

Major brands such as AMD, Intel, Nvidia, Acer and Asus all generally have a major presence at Computex, and have used the event to announce eagerly anticipated products.

For example, back in 2021 Intel used Computex to announce two new 11th-generation laptop processors, while Nvidia unveiled its RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.

Computex usually sees the launch of many new laptops, desktop PCs, routers. It’s also used as an opportunity to show off new advances in technology, whether that’s a new wireless connectivity option such as 5G or facial recognition to improve your device’s security options. There’s also a small focus on gaming at Computex, as it is used for hosting League of Legends tournaments to raise money for charity.

When does Computex take place?

Computex is an annual event, usually held in late May or early June. The only recent exception was in 2020, as Computex was cancelled following health safety concerns regarding COVID-19.

For the 2023 trade show, it will open on 30 May and finish on 2 June.

Where is Computex located?

Computex takes place in Taiwan’s capital city, Taipei.

The Taipei World Trade Center is used to host the event, although the TWTC Nangang Exhibition Hall also opened in 2018, offering up even more space for exhibitors.

When Computex was first founded, it was held in the Songshan Airport Exhibition Hall. But since the event has grown larger over the years, it had to be moved to larger venues to accommodate all of the exhibitors.