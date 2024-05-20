What is ChatGPT-4o? The chatbot update explained

OpenAI has recently launched the latest model of its AI chatbot, ChatGPT-4o. With a number of updates and new features for both free and paid-for users, OpenAI promises the model is a “step towards much more natural human-computer interaction.”

Read on to learn more about the features and capabilities of GPT-4o, what’s coming in the future and how you can try the chatbot for yourself.

What is ChatGPT-4o?

ChatGPT-4o is the latest flagship model of OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT and is the successor of ChatGPT-4. According to OpenAI, GPT-4o provides GPT-4-level intelligence but is “much faster and improves its capabilities across text, voice, and vision.”

Firstly, GPT-4o is now better at understanding and discussing images users share with the model. OpenAI provides the example that “you can now take a picture of a menu in a different language and talk to GPT-4o to translate it, learn about the food’s history and significance and get recommendations.”

GPT-4o promises better audio capabilities with a new Voice Mode feature, allowing you to engage in a back-and-forth conversation with the model and even video capabilities in the future. Essentially this will mean that conversations should feel more natural and happen in real-time, with OpenAI claiming that GPT-4o can respond to audio inputs in as little as 232 milliseconds with an average of 320 milliseconds “which is similar to human response time.”

As OpenAI says its mission includes making advanced AI tools available to “as many people as possible,” Free users will now have access to multiple features, including GPT-4-level intelligence, Data Analysis and chart creation and the ability to upload files, which offers users assistance in summarising, writing and analysing.

How can I try ChatGPT-4o?

On its announcement of GPT-4o, OpenAI said it would begin to roll out the new model to ChatGPT Plus and Team users, with availability for Enterprise users “coming soon.”

ChatGPT Free users can now access GPT-4o but for a limited number of messages within a three-hour window. Once expired, GPT will return to GPT-3.5.

You might be tempted to plump for one of the premium ChatGPT subscriptions but, Plus, Team and even Enterprise users will also have message limits – though these are higher than what Free users get. While OpenAI hasn’t shared specifics, we know that the message limit for Plus users will be up to five times greater than its free counterpart.