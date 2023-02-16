What is Audible? Amazon’s audiobook service explained

Audible is just one of many digital services offered by Amazon but if you want to know more about it then we’ve got you covered.

Between all of the other services that exist under the Amazon umbrella, it’d be easy to overlook Audible in Amazon’s line-up but in doing so, you’d be overlooking one the best apps that the company has for consuming content.

For a multitude of reasons, Audible is worth checking out, particularly if you enjoy reading or have an appetite for listening to podcasts. If you want to know a bit more about the service before deciding whether or not to sign up for a free trial, just keep reading to learn all about it.

What is Audible?

Audible is a monthly subscription service that primarily hosts audiobooks that users can listen to on their smartphone, tablet or Amazon Echo speaker. Launched back in 1995, Audible has since developed to become one of the biggest audiobook services in the world.

The service now has hundreds of audiobooks available, some of which are exclusive to the platform under the ‘Audible Originals’ label. In recent years, Audible has expanded to also include podcasts.

How much does Audible cost?

At the time of writing, Audible has a monthly fee of £7.99 which nets you one credit per month. There is a higher-tier Audible Premium Plus membership that nets you two credits a month for £14.99.

Unlike most streaming services, Audible doesn’t provide its subscribers with complete access to all of its content. Audiobooks cost one credit each and refunds are only available for Audible Premium Plus members so we recommended listening to a free sample beforehand to make sure that you’re content with your purchase.

Can you listen to Audible on your Kindle?

In addition to your smartphone and smart speaker, there are several Kindle e-readers that support Audible. Almost all modern Kindles support Audible playback, with the only exceptions being the standard £49.99 Kindle, Kindle Voyage and the 5th, 6th and 7th generation Kindle Paperwhite.