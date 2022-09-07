Apple introduced the iPhone Upgrade Programme to give customers more wiggle room when purchasing a new iPhone. Here is how it works and how you can use it.

One of the biggest obstacles stopping people from buying the new iPhone every year is how expensive it is; with the iPhone 14 rumoured to cost £779/$799, £100 more than the iPhone 13, it can be a very expensive endeavour if you want to try out the latest phone in the same year it launches.

This may be why Apple introduced the iPhone Upgrade Programme, which can make it a little easier for customers to get their hands on the latest models without needing to break the bank outright.

What is Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Programme?

Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Programme allows users to purchase a new iPhone directly from Apple and pay it off over the course of a year, with the monthly bill being dependent on which device you choose.

This model of “buy now, pay later” is becoming more common and makes it easier for people to purchase a new product, as you can separate out payments, meaning you don’t need to drop over £1000 at once.

Another added benefit to the programme is that you are able to pick your own carrier and choose any tariff you want, giving customers more flexibility. Plus, since you can upgrade your iPhone after making 11 payments, you’re free to choose a new carrier and a new tariff before upgrading to the latest model.

Moreover, this programme comes with two years of AppleCare+, which covers hardware repairs, software support and coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage every 12 months. It’s important to note that this deal does not include coverage if your iPhone is stolen or lost, though customers can upgrade to this level of coverage for an added price.

How much is Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Programme?

If you’re interested in learning how much it would cost to upgrade to one of the iPhone 13 series of phones, check out the table below. You will be asked to pay £69 on the date of purchase, and all the prices below are paid on a monthly basis.

How can I sign up for Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Programme?

You can only sign up for the iPhone Upgrade Programme in Apple Store, meaning you cannot sign up for the service online in the UK.

To sign up you will need to bring your personal information and baking details, as well as a valid photo ID and your current mobile number.