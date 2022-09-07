 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Apple Watch Low Power Mode? Which models get battery-saving feature?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has announced a significant update for Apple Watch models, with a new Low Power Mode enabling users to squeeze up to 36-hours of battery life from multiple smartwatch models.

Announced during the Far Out event, The feature means the traditionally-stingy 18-hour battery life can now be boosted in much the same way life can be elongated on an iPhone and iPad.

With Low Power Mode engaged, activity tracking and fall detection will still be available, but some more power-hungry features like the always-on display will be sacrificed. It won’t automatically check whether you’re working out either. However, that’ll be a worthwhile trade-off for many users Apple Watch users who’re annoyed by the need to replenish their smartwatch every single day.

The ability to stretch battery life to 36-hours is also massive bonus for Apple Watch users who may be camping or travelling and unable to charge for a period of time.

Which Apple Watch models get low power mode?

While the feature was revealed during the Apple Watch 8 section of Apple’s Far Out event, it’s software-based and will be available on all models from the Apple Watch Series 4 onwards when running the new watchOS 9. That’ll include the new Apple Watch SE models and its predecessor. Sorry, Apple Watch 3 users and below, but you’re out.

Previously, Apple has only offered a Power Reserve mode on previous Apple Watch models, which enabled you to still see the time when battery life gets below 10%.

“Power Reserve lets you see the time on your Apple Watch while preserving your battery life,” Apple explained. “While your Apple Watch is in Power Reserve, press the side button to show the current time. In Power Reserve, your Apple Watch and iPhone won’t communicate, and you can’t access other watch features.”

This is a huge improvement on the Power Reserve feature and a big update for existing Apple Watch users, as well as those picking up the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2. The Apple Watch Ultra meanwhile, will benefit from 60 hours of battery life in some modes.

You might like…

Apple Watch Series 8 Unveiled: See the new updates from Apple’s livestream

Apple Watch Series 8 Unveiled: See the new updates from Apple’s livestream

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
Apple Watch Ultra: What you need to know about the new “pro” wearable

Apple Watch Ultra: What you need to know about the new “pro” wearable

Alastair Stevenson 6 hours ago
What is a temperature sensor and what does it do on the Apple Watch 8?

What is a temperature sensor and what does it do on the Apple Watch 8?

Gemma Ryles 7 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.