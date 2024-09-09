Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Apple Visual Intelligence?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Apple recently unveiled its iPhone 16 series of phones, along with the new Camera Control button a brand-new Visual Intelligence feature.

We’d already heard about many of the AI-powered software features coming to iOS during WWDC earlier this year. However, Apple kept one feature a surprise for the iPhone keynote and that is the Visual Intelligence tool.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about the Visual Intelligence feature on the iPhone 16.

What is Apple Visual Intelligence? 

Visual Intelligence is an Apple Intelligence feature that is exclusive to the iPhone 16 Series. 

The feature makes use of the new Camera Control button, allowing users to jump into the app in seconds by pressing and holding the button. Then, you simply hold your camera up to an object or place and snap a photo to learn more about it. 

The feature uses AI to scan an image and pull relevant information or complete a related action. For example, you can snap a photo of a dog to find out what breed it is, take a photo of a bike to see similar ones for sale or hold your camera up to a poster to automatically add the event and date to your calendar. 

Visual Intelligence will also work alongside third-party tools, such as Google to search for products for sale or ChatGPT for further expertise. 

If you’re understandably concerned about the privacy aspect of sending photos of your location, the places you plan to go and the items you intend to buy to Apple and its partners, you’ll be relieved to hear that Visual Intelligence is private and designed to give users control of when third-party tools are used and exactly what information is shared.

Visual Intelligence is essentially Apple’s answer to Google’s Lens and Circle To Search features. While Google Lens is available on the iPhone, Circle To Search is exclusive to specific Android models, with Visual Intelligence somewhat levelling the playing field for iOS users – minus the circle part.

Which iPhones have Visual Intelligence? 

Visual Intelligence works alongside the new Camera Control button, meaning the feature is currently exclusive to the iPhone 16 Series, including the cheapest iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models.

You might like…

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Battle of the Titans

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Battle of the Titans

Lewis Painter 6 mins ago
Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: What’s the difference?

Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: What’s the difference?

Lewis Painter 18 mins ago
What is Camera Control on iPhone 16? New way to capture photos explained

What is Camera Control on iPhone 16? New way to capture photos explained

Lewis Painter 36 mins ago
What are the Apple AirPods Pro 2’s new hearing tools? The health updates explained

What are the Apple AirPods Pro 2’s new hearing tools? The health updates explained

Jessica Gorringe 44 mins ago
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: What’s new with this year’s iPhone?

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: What’s new with this year’s iPhone?

Lewis Painter 48 mins ago
AirPods 4 vs AirPods 3: What’s new and what’s changed?

AirPods 4 vs AirPods 3: What’s new and what’s changed?

Kob Monney 56 mins ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words