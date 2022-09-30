Apple introduced a new privacy feature back at WWDC to help ensure that your information stays safe and private.

Apple has started putting a lot more emphasis on the safety of its devices, with the company adding more features to its wearables and iPhones over the last few years.

During the Apple Far Out event, the company introduced Car Crash Detection to the Apple Watch Series 8, and Emergency SOS to the iPhone 14 Series in America, with both features giving users more control over contacting emergency services.

But one of the other features available on the iPhone is the Apple Safety Check; read on to find out what it is and how it works.

What is Apple Safety Check?

The new Safety Check feature was introduced alongside the iOS 16 update and it enables users to quickly and easily disable certain features in emergency situations. Turning on Safety Check will disable location sharing and gives users the option of reviewing what information they share with individual people and apps.

Apple Safety Check was pitched as a feature that could help users that are in difficult situations, like an abusive relationship, giving users the chance to distance themselves from people that could be a danger to them.

Safety Check also resets the system privacy permission for all apps and will sign a user out of iCloud on all of your other devices, which should make it easier for users to block other people out of their accounts.

Users can also manage which contacts they are sharing information with and which apps they are sharing certain information, like location, giving people more control over who can see their location and the information on their device.

If you want to take advantage of this new feature, we recommend that you upgrade to iOS 16, as it will also ensure that your device is up to date in terms of security updates.