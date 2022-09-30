 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Apple Safety Check?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Apple introduced a new privacy feature back at WWDC to help ensure that your information stays safe and private.

Apple has started putting a lot more emphasis on the safety of its devices, with the company adding more features to its wearables and iPhones over the last few years.

During the Apple Far Out event, the company introduced Car Crash Detection to the Apple Watch Series 8, and Emergency SOS to the iPhone 14 Series in America, with both features giving users more control over contacting emergency services.

But one of the other features available on the iPhone is the Apple Safety Check; read on to find out what it is and how it works.

What is Apple Safety Check?

The new Safety Check feature was introduced alongside the iOS 16 update and it enables users to quickly and easily disable certain features in emergency situations. Turning on Safety Check will disable location sharing and gives users the option of reviewing what information they share with individual people and apps.

Apple Safety Check was pitched as a feature that could help users that are in difficult situations, like an abusive relationship, giving users the chance to distance themselves from people that could be a danger to them.

Safety Check also resets the system privacy permission for all apps and will sign a user out of iCloud on all of your other devices, which should make it easier for users to block other people out of their accounts.

Users can also manage which contacts they are sharing information with and which apps they are sharing certain information, like location, giving people more control over who can see their location and the information on their device.

If you want to take advantage of this new feature, we recommend that you upgrade to iOS 16, as it will also ensure that your device is up to date in terms of security updates.

You might like…

What is Snapchat Plus?

What is Snapchat Plus?

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
What is TikTok Now?

What is TikTok Now?

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
What is MIL-STD-810H? Explaining the testing standard used for the Apple Watch Ultra

What is MIL-STD-810H? Explaining the testing standard used for the Apple Watch Ultra

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
What is an eSIM and which networks use it?

What is an eSIM and which networks use it?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
When will UK get Phone 14 ‘SOS’ satellite messaging? Apple reportedly drops hint

When will UK get Phone 14 ‘SOS’ satellite messaging? Apple reportedly drops hint

Chris Smith 2 weeks ago
What is pixel binning? The mobile camera tech explained

What is pixel binning? The mobile camera tech explained

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.