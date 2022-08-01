 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Apple ProRAW? The camera tech explained

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

Are you intrigued by Apple’s imaging tech? Then read on to find out what is meant by ProRAW, and which iPhones offer it.

Apple has a range of technical terms that it likes to use to describe its display technology and camera proficiency, but sometimes it can be hard to understand exactly what all these words mean. Take ProRAW for instance; what does this do, and are ProRAW images superior to others? This article explains all you need to know.

What is ProRAW?

ProRAW is an image format. Much as you can have jpeg images or PNG images, ProRAW is another type of file format that can be used for images, and it is typically very large.

As the “raw” in its name suggests, these images are largely unprocessed, meaning that very few changes have been made to the image and the resulting file is, therefore, able to be edited however you wish rather than having already been subjected to some tweaks.

Many smartphones will actually give you the option to shoot raw images such as this, but what makes Apple’s ProRAW different to those?

Well, Apple’s ProRAW actually retains a couple of the brand’s imaging techniques, including Deep Fusion and SmartHDR, so that these images still keep hold of Apple’s trademark detail and punchiness even though they haven’t gone through the usual range of other post-processing changes.

How can I shoot ProRAW images on my iPhone?

Though it might sound like a format more suited to photography specialists, it’s actually fairly straightforward to shoot in the ProRAW image format on an iPhone, so you can play around with it yourself to judge its usefulness.

Simply open the Settings app, select Camera and then Format, and then under the Photo Capture subheading simply toggle the Apple ProRAW button to green. However, before doing this do bear in mind that the file size will be far larger than the typical images produced by your iPhone; CNN estimates the average size to be 25MB, as opposed to 2MB for a typical smartphone photo, so you may find yourself running out of storage space if you frequently shoot ProRAW images.

Which iPhones can take ProRAW images?

ProRAW was introduced in 2020 and is still a premium feature, so not all iPhones can offer it. The following Apple smartphones can all take ProRAW mages:

You might like…

What is Amazon Prime Gaming?

What is Amazon Prime Gaming?

Ryan Jones 51 mins ago
60Hz vs 90Hz: What’s the difference?

60Hz vs 90Hz: What’s the difference?

Peter Phelps 3 hours ago
What is Google Cast? Everything you need to know

What is Google Cast? Everything you need to know

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
What is IP44 Water Resistance?

What is IP44 Water Resistance?

Trusted Reviews 8 hours ago
What is the Apple M1 chip?

What is the Apple M1 chip?

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
What is Filmmaker mode? The cinematic picture mode explained

What is Filmmaker mode? The cinematic picture mode explained

David Ludlow 1 day ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.