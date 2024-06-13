Apple Passwords: The new password manager app explained

Apple announced a range of updates for iPhone, iPad, Mac and more at WWDC24, boasting a suite of new features and functionality headed to Apple devices later this year.

One of those new features, overshadowed by some of the more prominent features at the announcement, is the brand new Passwords app coming to compatible devices this autumn.

But what will the new Apple Passwords app do, and why is it such an underrated feature? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple Passwords, including what it does, how it works and the devices it’ll be available on.

What is the Passwords app?

The new Passwords app is essentially Apple’s own Password Manager, representing a simple way for users to keep all their credentials organised and access their passwords in one place.

With Passwords, users will be able to access anything from their various website log-ins and passkeys to Wi-Fi passwords and even verification codes.

Apple also states that Passwords will include warnings for users whose passwords are easily guessable, have been used multiple times and even if they have appeared in known data leaks.

Passwords on macOS Sequoia

Will Passwords be safe?

Apple has explained that Passwords was built on the foundations of Keychain, which was first introduced over 25 years ago.

An Apple Keychain is an encrypted container that securely stores your sensitive and confidential information, including account log-ins and credit card numbers. Keychains use iCloud to securely store and sync this information across all approved devices.

As Passwords is built on Keychain, we can assume that it will work in a similar way, using iCloud to store all your details. Apple explains that iCloud is “protected by industry-standard encryption” which should mean all sensitive data is kept secure.

Passwords on iOS 18

Which devices will have access to the Passwords app?

The Passwords app will be available on iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia and even visionOS 2 upon their launch in autumn.

It’s not just Apple devices that will have access to Passwords. With the iCloud for Windows app, you can even sync your passwords with compatible Windows PCs.