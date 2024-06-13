Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Passwords: The new password manager app explained

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Apple announced a range of updates for iPhone, iPad, Mac and more at WWDC24, boasting a suite of new features and functionality headed to Apple devices later this year.

One of those new features, overshadowed by some of the more prominent features at the announcement, is the brand new Passwords app coming to compatible devices this autumn.

But what will the new Apple Passwords app do, and why is it such an underrated feature? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple Passwords, including what it does, how it works and the devices it’ll be available on.

What is the Passwords app?

The new Passwords app is essentially Apple’s own Password Manager, representing a simple way for users to keep all their credentials organised and access their passwords in one place. 

With Passwords, users will be able to access anything from their various website log-ins and passkeys to Wi-Fi passwords and even verification codes. 

Apple also states that Passwords will include warnings for users whose passwords are easily guessable, have been used multiple times and even if they have appeared in known data leaks.

macOS Sequoia screenshot of Passwords app
Passwords on macOS Sequoia

Will Passwords be safe?

Apple has explained that Passwords was built on the foundations of Keychain, which was first introduced over 25 years ago. 

An Apple Keychain is an encrypted container that securely stores your sensitive and confidential information, including account log-ins and credit card numbers. Keychains use iCloud to securely store and sync this information across all approved devices. 

As Passwords is built on Keychain, we can assume that it will work in a similar way, using iCloud to store all your details. Apple explains that iCloud is “protected by industry-standard encryption” which should mean all sensitive data is kept secure.

iPhone iOS 18 screenshot with Passwords app
Passwords on iOS 18

Which devices will have access to the Passwords app?

The Passwords app will be available on iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia and even visionOS 2 upon their launch in autumn.

It’s not just Apple devices that will have access to Passwords. With the iCloud for Windows app, you can even sync your passwords with compatible Windows PCs.

You might like…

How to pre-order Apple Vision Pro in the UK

How to pre-order Apple Vision Pro in the UK

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
WatchOS 11 system requirements: Which Apple wearables will it come to?

WatchOS 11 system requirements: Which Apple wearables will it come to?

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
MacOS Sequoia system requirements: Which Macs will it work on?

MacOS Sequoia system requirements: Which Macs will it work on?

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
How to install the iPadOS 18 developer beta on your iPad

How to install the iPadOS 18 developer beta on your iPad

Lewis Painter 2 days ago
You’ll need to upgrade your Apple Watch sooner than expected

You’ll need to upgrade your Apple Watch sooner than expected

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Apple Intelligence vs Google Gemini: How do the AI models compare?

Apple Intelligence vs Google Gemini: How do the AI models compare?

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words