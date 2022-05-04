 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is an IPS monitor?

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

If you’ve ever been on the hunt for a new monitor, laptop or all-in-one desktop computer, you’ve likely come a cross the term ‘IPS’. But what is an IPS monitor and why is it important to know?

We’ve assembled this guide to explain what an IPS monitor is, and how it differs from other available options. So without further ado, here’s everything you need to know.

What is an IPS monitor?

IPS is a type of monitor panel used for LCD displays. There are three main panels types available, including IPS (in-plane switching), TN (twisted nematic) and VA (vertical alignment).

Each panel type has its own strengths and weaknesses. For example, IPS monitors are renowned for having superb colour accuracy and wide viewing angles. This makes an IPS panel a superb choice for content creators who need to make sure their on-screen work looks as accurate as possible.

IPS displays have also been widely adopted by laptops, as the vivid colours makes it a good option for watching video, or even scrolling through photos on social media. However, IPS panels are expensive to make and so are not always available on cheap laptops.

The one area that IPS monitors have really struggled is performance, traditionally seeing lower response times than TN monitors, which has made them a poor choice for gamers. That said, IPS monitors have improved a lot in this area in recent years, with gaming laptop and monitor manufacturers opting to go with IPS panels in order to boost colour accuracy without seeing a significant compromise to performance.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 features a VA panel to ensure a speedy response time for gaming

Another drawback for IPS monitors is the contrast ratio. While by no means poor, an IPS monitor usually has a lower contrast than a VA panel. A VA panel will typically have a contrast ratio between 3000:1 to 6000:1, while the contrast of an IPS panel generally sits around 1000:1.

Our tests have found that a 1000:1 contrast ratio is more than adequate for a laptop, but a higher figure will of course improve the picture quality.

With all things considered, IPS panels aren’t technically better than TN or VA displays, as it just excels in different areas. IPS displays are the best choice if you want to prioritise colour accuracy and viewing angles, but a TN or VA panel may well be more ideal if you prefer a quick response times or high contrast.

You might like…

How to add a printer in Windows 10

How to add a printer in Windows 10

Reece Bithrey 1 hour ago
How to delete your search history on Facebook

How to delete your search history on Facebook

Hannah Davies 9 hours ago
How to enable 2FA on Google account

How to enable 2FA on Google account

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
How to delete a Dropbox account

How to delete a Dropbox account

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
How to delete your Reddit account

How to delete your Reddit account

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to cancel Netflix

How to cancel Netflix

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.