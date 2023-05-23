Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is an Ad Blocker? Everything you need to know

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Ad Blockers are becoming more popular every year, but what exactly are they, and do you really need one?

We’re going to be breaking down what an Ad Blocker is, where you can find one, and what sort of benefits come with using this software. Keep reading to find out more.

What is an Ad Blocker?

An Ad Blocker is a type of software that removes advertisements from the websites you visit. This can include intrusive ads that pop up on websites, as well as advertisement widgets that may appear in news articles.  

Ad Blockers work by scanning and sifting through sites before they load. If they find anything on that site that includes an ad, it will stop it from loading. This means that users can still access various websites and engage in any core material without any pesky ads appearing.  

NordVPN Ad blocker

What Ad Blockers are out there?

There are a few options out there if you want to start using an Ad Blocker. Downloading an Ad Blocker app could be the easiest option. There are a multitude of these apps out there. Some services are free to use and some come in the form of a paid membership.  

If you want to download an Ad Blocker, you will need to make sure that it’s compatible with your computer’s operating system, whether that be Windows or macOS. 

Ad Blockers are often bundled in with other software packages such as VPNs. NordVPN is a great example, as every membership tier of the service comes with Nord Threat Protection for free. 

If you’re interested in reaping the benefits of Threat Protection, as well as all the other benefits that come with a VPN, then you might want to jump on the latest deal from Nord. The company is currently offering a two-year deal for just £3.39 per month when you use the code TrustedReviews at checkout, with three extra months thrown in for free.

NordVPN Deal

NordVPN Deal

NordVPN’s is now offering up to 66% off + 3 months free from just £2.56 per month free using code TrustedReviews at checkout

  • NordVPN
  • CODE: TrustedReviews
  • from £2..56/mo
Buy now

What are the pros and cons of using an Ad Blocker?

One of the immediate benefits of using an Ad Blocker is that you won’t need to contend with adverts when trying to navigate a website. This will also prevent you from accidentally engaging with any malicious ads, keeping you safe from potential viruses and malware. 

Due to the fact that websites don’t need to load up as much content, using an Ad Blocker can result in a faster experience for users. Lastly, third parties can use advertising trackers to monitor your browsing habits; using an Ad Blocker can restrict them from using targeted ads on you in the future. 

However, using an Ad Blocker does come with some potential downsides. You may find that some ads are actually helpful and not invasive, meaning that you could miss out on important information. Some platforms also use software that can bypass ad blockers, so you may find ads popping up even if you are using an Ad Blocker. 

It’s also important to consider that many websites are funded by adverts. Using an Ad Blocker can cause a website to lose income, potentially reducing the quality of content it can publish in the long run. With this in mind, it may be worth only using Ad Blockers if the adverts are particularly intrusive or annoying.

You might like…

How to turn on Incognito Mode in Google Chrome

How to turn on Incognito Mode in Google Chrome

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
VPN guide for smartphones: All of your questions answered

VPN guide for smartphones: All of your questions answered

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
VPN laws in the UK explained: Are VPNs legal in the UK?

VPN laws in the UK explained: Are VPNs legal in the UK?

Ryan Jones 5 days ago
How much does NordVPN cost in the UK?

How much does NordVPN cost in the UK?

Adam Speight 6 days ago
How to create a strong password

How to create a strong password

Ryan Jones 6 days ago
How to turn on NordVPN Threat Protection

How to turn on NordVPN Threat Protection

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.