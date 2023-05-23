What is an Ad Blocker? Everything you need to know

Ad Blockers are becoming more popular every year, but what exactly are they, and do you really need one?

We’re going to be breaking down what an Ad Blocker is, where you can find one, and what sort of benefits come with using this software. Keep reading to find out more.

What is an Ad Blocker?

An Ad Blocker is a type of software that removes advertisements from the websites you visit. This can include intrusive ads that pop up on websites, as well as advertisement widgets that may appear in news articles.

Ad Blockers work by scanning and sifting through sites before they load. If they find anything on that site that includes an ad, it will stop it from loading. This means that users can still access various websites and engage in any core material without any pesky ads appearing.

What Ad Blockers are out there?

There are a few options out there if you want to start using an Ad Blocker. Downloading an Ad Blocker app could be the easiest option. There are a multitude of these apps out there. Some services are free to use and some come in the form of a paid membership.

If you want to download an Ad Blocker, you will need to make sure that it’s compatible with your computer’s operating system, whether that be Windows or macOS.

Ad Blockers are often bundled in with other software packages such as VPNs. NordVPN is a great example, as every membership tier of the service comes with Nord Threat Protection for free.

What are the pros and cons of using an Ad Blocker?

One of the immediate benefits of using an Ad Blocker is that you won’t need to contend with adverts when trying to navigate a website. This will also prevent you from accidentally engaging with any malicious ads, keeping you safe from potential viruses and malware.

Due to the fact that websites don’t need to load up as much content, using an Ad Blocker can result in a faster experience for users. Lastly, third parties can use advertising trackers to monitor your browsing habits; using an Ad Blocker can restrict them from using targeted ads on you in the future.

However, using an Ad Blocker does come with some potential downsides. You may find that some ads are actually helpful and not invasive, meaning that you could miss out on important information. Some platforms also use software that can bypass ad blockers, so you may find ads popping up even if you are using an Ad Blocker.

It’s also important to consider that many websites are funded by adverts. Using an Ad Blocker can cause a website to lose income, potentially reducing the quality of content it can publish in the long run. With this in mind, it may be worth only using Ad Blockers if the adverts are particularly intrusive or annoying.