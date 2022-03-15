AMD has revealed that its new Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU will launch in April, featuring the new AMD 3D V-Cache technology. But what is AMD 3D V-Cache and how does it work?

We’ve assembled this guide to explain the benefits of AMD 3D V-Cache so you know how the Ryzen 7 5800X3D differs to the standard Ryzen 7 5800X processor. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is AMD 3D V-Cache?

AMD 3D V-Cache is a new technology that enables the company to vertically stack cache on a processor. This enables AMD to increase a CPU’s memory, without needing to increase the size of the die or shrink logic circuits.

AMD claims this allows the company to triple the L3 cache of its processors, resulting in a faster performance despite retaining the same architecture, number of cores and threads.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is a great example of this. It features virtually identical specs to the standard Ryzen 7 5800X processor, except from the size of the L3 cache. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor features 96MB of L3 cache, while the standard Ryzen 7 5800X pack just 32MB.

Ryzen 7 5800X3D Ryzen 7 5800X Architecture Zen 3 Zen 3 Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Total L3 cache 96MB 32MB

That may not sound like a huge difference, but AMD claims it results in a 15% gaming performance boost compared to chips that lack the stacked cache technology.

By implementing this technology on existing processors, AMD has been able to improve performance without moving to a more efficient architecture. We expect AMD to use this technology for future Ryzen processors, and could prove key in its ongoing battle to offer better gaming speeds than Intel Core processors.

Of course, we haven’t been able to test a Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor just yet, so it’s worth taking AMD’s performance claims with a pinch of salt for now.

It’s also worth pointing out that having more L3 caches won’t increase the performance for every single workload. AMD has clearly marketed the Ryzen 7 5800X3D as a gaming processor, which makes sense as a larger L3 cache is beneficial for gaming.

But you may not notice a performance boost for productivity workloads or content creativity. So if you want a new processor for editing video or the like, then the AMD 3D V-Cache technology may not offer much value.