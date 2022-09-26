What is Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and when is it?

Amazon is gearing up for another Early Access Sale this year so you can hopefully make some savings even ahead of Black Friday. But what is the Early Access Sale, and when does it start?

We’re here to answer those two questions so you can better understand what Amazon Prime Early Access is, and the best time to start early Christmas shopping.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

What is Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?

The Early Access Sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime Members and gives people a chance to start their holiday shopping early, and comes over a month before one of the biggest sales of the year, Black Friday.

This event looks to be similar to another shopping day held by Amazon, Prime Day. Despite Amazon tech getting prices slashed, the Early Access Sale will also feature a multitude of brands, with the likes of Nespresso, Samsung, LEGO and many more being on offer.

It’s important to note that Amazon has not yet given us any clues on what specific tech and homeware will be involved in the sale, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated closer to the time.

If you’re interested in looking at some of these early deals, you can become a Prime member for £8.99 a month in the UK, or £95 a year. There is also a discount for students – costing just £4.49 a month and £47.95 per year.

When is the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?

This year the Early Access Sale will start on October 11, lasting until October 12. It will run in 15 counties overall, including the UK, USA, Spain, France, Turkey and Poland, to name a few.

If you’re interested in Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and want to know what the best offers will be, stick around with Trusted Reviews, as closer to the time we will be collecting some of the best deals and discounts so you cant start sorting your holiday shopping early.