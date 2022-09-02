If you’re looking for a way to securely store all of your photos and videos online, you may want to look into Amazon Photos.

Almost everyone that owns a smartphone will have dipped into their camera, with many smartphones boasting quality snappers that can accurately capture important moments in people’s lives.

And even though your smartphone will be able to keep hundreds of photos and videos, it’s important to make sure that your media is appropriately backed up and secure, as it ensures that you will still have access to your photo library in the event that your device gets lost or is stolen.

If you’re looking for a way to securely save some of your favourite pictures, then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be explaining what Amazon Photos is and how you can use it to keep your photos safe.

What is Amazon Photos?

Amazon Photos is a service from Amazon that securely stores your photos and videos online, with the benefits of being able to share your media with friends and family, as well as browse your photos from different devices, such as a Fire TV, Echo Show or Fire Tablet.

Any members of Amazon Prime can access unlimited full-resolution photo storage, with 5GB of storage for any video content.

And anyone who isn’t a member of Amazon Prime can also access Amazon Photos for free, although you will be capped to 5GB of storage. If you’re interested in getting the same benefits as a Prime member, you can subscribe for £7.99 a month or £79 a year.

The Family Vault feature, which is a digital photo archive that can include up to six members, including the Prime account owner, also has unlimited photo storage and allows users to easily share pictures with different people without needing to send them manually.

It’s important to note that members of Family Vault don’t need their own Amazon Prime membership, although they won’t be able to create a Family Vault themselves.

This means that your photo library can be saved securely online, making it more accessible to the owner and a failsafe if you happen to lose access to your phone.

If you’re interested in the different plans available on Photo Storage, you can check out the pricing and storage options below: