If you’ve been looking at picking up a new tablet for your kids, you might have heard about Amazon Kids Plus.

Amazon Kids Plus is a subscription service that often comes free for a period of time with the brand’s Kids Kindles and Kids Fire tablets.

But what does the service include and how much does it cost once the trial is over? Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Amazon Kids Plus.

What is Amazon Kids Plus?

Amazon Kids Plus is a digital platform designed for kids aged 3 to 12. It is subscription-based, meaning parents will need to pay for access monthly once the free trial is up.

The subscription gives kids unlimited access to thousands of child-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps and games. That includes exclusive and original content from franchises like Harry Potter, Marvel, Disney, Nickelodeon, Lego and National Geographic.

There are no ads and none of the content on the platform is connected to any social media sites or apps.

Amazon Kids Plus is compatible with a range of Amazon devices, such as Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Kindles and Echo smart speakers, as well as non-Amazon hardware, including Android, iOS and Chrome devices.

The subscription service also includes parental controls via the Parent Dashboard. The app allows parents to set educational goals, instate curfews and limit screen time for up to four children, with each child getting their own profile.

Is Amazon Kids Plus free with Prime?

Amazon Kids Plus isn’t free with Amazon Prime, but it is cheaper for Prime users than it is for those without an existing Prime membership.

The service comes with a 1-month free trial as standard but users can try it out for up to 1 year at no cost when buying certain Amazon Kids devices, such as the Fire 7 Kids tablet.

Once the trial is over, Amazon Kids Plus costs £3.99/month or £38/year for Prime customers, and £6.99/month or £68/year for anyone not already signed up to Amazon Prime.