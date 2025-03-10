Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is a vented tumble dryer?

If having to dry clothes indoors is causing you stress, then you’ll have likely considered investing in a tumble dryer to help ease your load. 

However, as there are many different types to choose from, including heat pump, condenser and vented tumble dryers, it can be difficult to know which one will suit you best. 

To help, we explain everything you need to know about a vented tumble dryer, including how it works, its benefits and how it differs from other tumble dryers. For a more in-depth comparison, our condenser vs vented vs heat pump guide should tell you everything you need to know. 

Once you’re familiar with the differences, make sure you check out our best tumble dryers guide to help you choose your new appliance. 

A vented tumble dryer relies on hot air to heat and evaporate moisture from your wet clothes. It features a long, flexible hose, much like ones found on portable air-conditioning units, which is used to expel hot air and moisture outside. 

How does a vented dryer work?

As mentioned, a vented tumble dryer, much like a condenser dryer, use hot air to heat and evaporate moisture from inside the drum. However, the difference is that while a condenser dryer collects moisture into a pull-out tank for manual removal, a vented dryer instead vents the water and generated hot air out of a pipe. 

LG DLEX8900B vent
LG DLEX8900b vent. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

Is a vented dryer better?

Although vented tumble dryers are usually cheaper to buy than condenser or heat pump models, they aren’t very popular for a variety of reasons. Firstly, vented tumble dryers require a more complex installation and need to be either properly plumbed in or placed near an open window, so the coil can expel the air and moisture. 

Not only that but vented tumble dryers aren’t particularly energy efficient, as they require hot air to work and, therefore, rely on a lot of energy. For example, although we haven’t reviewed a UK-based vented dryer, we found that the US-based LG DLEX8900B vented tumble dryer cost around a whopping $1.35 a cycle.

Overall, we wouldn’t recommend a vented tumble dryer and instead would suggest you opt for a heat pump model instead. 

Where should I put a vented dryer?

Since a vented tumble dryer works by removing water and moisture via a hose, you need to ensure that it is installed somewhere close enough to an external wall or even a window, so the hose can reach outside. If not, then the room will become hot and humid which can lead to damp forming.

