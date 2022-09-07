 large image

What is a temperature sensor and what does it do on the Apple Watch 8?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Apple has introduced a temperature sensor on the latest Apple Watch Series 8 to give people a better overall view of their health.

During Apple’s Far Out event the Apple Watch Series 8 was announced, sporting the same design as the Apple Watch Series 7 but with a few more features.

One of the new features introduced is a new body temperature sensor, with a big focus on women’s health.

What does the Apple Watch 8 temperature sensor do?

The new sensor will measure the temperature of your wrist every five seconds when you wear it overnight, meaning that it can sense shifts in your overall body temperature from your wrist, with an accuracy of 0.1 degrees Celsius, according to the company.

Apple claims that there is one sensor embedded under the screen, while the other sensor sits at the bottom of the device where the wrist is. This is to limit interference from your environment and get a better reading of your wrist temperature.

People who ovulate will be sent retrospective notifications about their ovulation, allowing them to build up a catalogue of the timing and frequencies of their periods.

Apple will also be bringing more detailed cycle tracking to the Watch Series 8, so users can easily track their cycle and note down any irregularities, with the new temperature sensor making this more accurate.

Users will be able to check their temperature scores through the Apple Health app.

Apple has also announced other features for the Watch Series 8, including crash detection, which can detect if you have been in a car crash, and will notify the authorities and your emergency contacts, as well as send out your location.

If you want to keep up with all the latest news from the Apple event, check out our live blog, as we will be updating it over the course of the event.

