Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is a Genmoji? Apple AI emojis explained

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Apple’s iOS 18.2 update is imminent, meaning it won’t be long until iPhone users in the UK get their paws on Apple Intelligence

One of the most fun new features coming to iOS with this update is Genmoji. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about this feature, including what a Genmoji is, how it works and which phones will get the feature. 

What is a Genmoji? 

A Genmoji is a custom emoji created by generative AI. The feature is exclusive to Apple devices, allowing iPhone users to generate highly specific emojis to fit almost any situation imaginable. 

The feature is one of Apple’s new AI features, powered by the company’s own Apple Intelligence smarts. To create a Genmoji, all you need to do is type a short description of your desired emoji (i.e. ‘Disco ball pigeon’ and Apple Intelligence will do the rest of the work for you. You can even create Genmojis that depict friends and family based on their contact photos. 

iPhone 16 Pro Genmoji

Once generated, Gemojis function like any other emoji. This means you can include them in messages, share them as stickers or react to another person’s message with your Genmoji in the form of a Tapback. 

Which iPhones will get Genmoji? 

Genmoji is an Apple Intelligence feature, meaning only a select few iPhones (so far) can run the feature. 

You can create Genmojis with iOS 18 on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and any phone in the iPhone 16 line-up as soon as iOS 18.2 lands on your phone. Presumably, the iPhone 17 and beyond will also support this feature at launch. 

Sadly, the standard iPhone 15 and older models will not be receiving Apple Intelligence with this update or any future updates.

You might like…

What is Willow? Google’s ‘astonishing’ quantum leap explained

What is Willow? Google’s ‘astonishing’ quantum leap explained

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
What is Spotify Wrapped and how does it work?

What is Spotify Wrapped and how does it work?

Hannah Davies 7 days ago
OLED vs LED LCD: What’s the best display tech?

OLED vs LED LCD: What’s the best display tech?

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
Master the Kindle Paperwhite with these 18 handy tips and tricks

Master the Kindle Paperwhite with these 18 handy tips and tricks

Cam Bunton 4 weeks ago
What is the rumoured Apple ‘HomePad’ smart home panel? What we know so far

What is the rumoured Apple ‘HomePad’ smart home panel? What we know so far

Chris Smith 4 weeks ago
Nintendo Music: What is it and how do you get it?

Nintendo Music: What is it and how do you get it?

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access