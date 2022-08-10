 large image

What is a cold press juicer?

If you’re looking to buy a new juicer, you’ve probably come across the term “cold press”. But, what does it mean?

Cold press juicers are a slightly more expensive alternative to tradition, centrifugal juicers that use a colder and slower method to extract juice from your fruits and veg. The method brings with it a number of pros and cons worth considering before you settle on your new juicer. 

Read on to discover everything you need to know about cold press juicers, including what they are, how they work and how they compare to centrifugal juicers… 

A cold press juicer is a kitchen tool that uses a hydraulic press to slowly extract juice from a fruit or vegetable. 

This type of juicer is also known as a masticating juicer. 

How do they compare to other juicers? 

One thing you may have noticed about cold press juicers is that they’re often more expensive than more traditional, centrifugal juicers. So, why would you want one? 

The cold press method is capable of extracting more vitamins and nutrients than centrifugal juicing. This is due to the colder temperature that limits oxidisation. Not only does this mean more health benefits, but it also gives the juice a longer shelf life meaning you won’t need to worry about drinking it all right away. 

Cold press juicers are also generally quieter than centrifugal ones. 

However, the cold press process is slower at extracting juice than the centrifugal one. Centrifugal juicers include spinning blades and strainer to catch the pulp, meaning they work fast and there’s less of a need to chop your ingredients beforehand. 

Centrifugal juicers are also cheap to buy and easy to clean, making them a great choice for beginners who want fresh juice but don’t know how much use they’ll get out of the kitchen tool just yet.

Still, a centrifugal juicer likely won’t offer the same health benefits as a cold press juicer and your juices won’t last as long in your fridge, either.

There are pros and cons to both methods, so these are things worth considering if you’re in the market for a new juicer.

