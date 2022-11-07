 large image

What are YouTube Primetime Channels?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

YouTube has recently introduced Primetime Channels, pushing more people to use the service for more than just video sharing.

YouTube is one of the most popular websites, with approximately 122 million users logging into the website daily. And with an audience that large, it only makes sense that the Google-owned site would try and branch out further, which is what has been done with YouTube Primetime Channels.

Read on to learn more about Primetime Channels, including what they are and how you can access them.

YouTube Primetime Channels is a paid feature that essentially turns YouTube into a subscription streaming service, with the aim of encouraging users to stay on the website and stream video content from there, rather than going to the direct site.

An early version of Primetime Channels is currently available in America, with approximately 30 different streaming services you can subscribe to. Some of these include Starz, Showtime, Paramount Plus and Shudder.

For a lot of these services, you can use YouTube to watch on up to three devices at the same time, with support for watching videos on your phone, tablet, computer or TV.

YouTube has said that more channels and services will be added in the future, and Primetime Channels will also pop up within users’ YouTube Recommendations.

Are there ads on Primetime Channels?

According to Google, YouTube Premium features such as ad-free viewing and downloading programmes for offline viewing will not be available on Primetime Channels.

Users will also not be able to play these videos in the background while using other apps on a mobile or tablet, and there will be no option to opt out of commercial breaks.

How much do YouTube Primetime Channels cost?

YouTube Primetime Channels are currently exclusive to the US. It costs $64.99 a month, giving access to 30 different services.

