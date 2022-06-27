 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What are Twitter Moments?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Twitter Moments has been rolled out to all users, but what is it? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Twitter’s curation tool.

Social media is constantly changing, and that means new features and experiences are popping up all the time. One of those new features is Twitter Moments.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about the new Twitter feature and how it could improve your online experience.

What are Twitter Moments?

Twitter Moments are stories that are curated from Tweets, allowing users to bring multiple Tweets together into a single story.

The original concept was to help users keep up to date with world news without needing to follow a lot of people or continually check out the Trending page, since it would all be curated and easy to find in one place.

It launched in 2015 and was made for Twitter and select partners to create stories on the topic of news, entertainment and sports, before being opened up to the public in September 2016.

You also have the choice of using other people’s Tweets to create a moment, opening up the opportunity for users to share information about different causes and movements.

Can I create a Twitter Moment?

Since 2016 anyone can create a Twitter Moment. Although, it is important to note that you cannot create a Moment through the iOS or Android app, with it only being possible to do via a web browser.

Twitter Moments can be used for any reason and can also be configured to be private, meaning that only the owners will be able to see the Moment in question. They can also be set as public or unlisted, with the latter meaning that only users with the URL can see it.

If you’re interested in learning more about Twitter, you can check out our article on the safety of the site, as well as the new edit button that Twitter has been working on.

You might like…

Can you overclock a MacBook Pro?

Can you overclock a MacBook Pro?

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
What is the Screen Door Effect?

What is the Screen Door Effect?

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
What is an SSD?

What is an SSD?

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
What is a smart TV? All the main smart interfaces explained

What is a smart TV? All the main smart interfaces explained

Kob Monney 6 days ago
What is Thunderbolt 4?

What is Thunderbolt 4?

Trusted Reviews 6 days ago
What Is Frames Per Second (fps) and Why Should You Care?

What Is Frames Per Second (fps) and Why Should You Care?

Trusted Reviews 6 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.