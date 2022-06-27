Twitter Moments has been rolled out to all users, but what is it? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Twitter’s curation tool.

Social media is constantly changing, and that means new features and experiences are popping up all the time. One of those new features is Twitter Moments.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about the new Twitter feature and how it could improve your online experience.

What are Twitter Moments?

Twitter Moments are stories that are curated from Tweets, allowing users to bring multiple Tweets together into a single story.

The original concept was to help users keep up to date with world news without needing to follow a lot of people or continually check out the Trending page, since it would all be curated and easy to find in one place.

It launched in 2015 and was made for Twitter and select partners to create stories on the topic of news, entertainment and sports, before being opened up to the public in September 2016.

You also have the choice of using other people’s Tweets to create a moment, opening up the opportunity for users to share information about different causes and movements.

Can I create a Twitter Moment?

Since 2016 anyone can create a Twitter Moment. Although, it is important to note that you cannot create a Moment through the iOS or Android app, with it only being possible to do via a web browser.

Twitter Moments can be used for any reason and can also be configured to be private, meaning that only the owners will be able to see the Moment in question. They can also be set as public or unlisted, with the latter meaning that only users with the URL can see it.

