WatchOS 11 system requirements: Which Apple wearables will it come to?

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Apple has just announced its latest watchOS update: watchOS 11. 

Coming to compatible Apple Watches in the autumn, the upgraded operating system boasts exciting new features including Training Load which cleverly shows you how the intensity of your workouts will impact your body over time.

If you’re keen to upgrade to the watchOS 11 but aren’t sure whether your Apple Watch will be eligible then fear not as we’ve listed all the compatible devices below. Read on to see if your Apple Watch makes the list.

Which Apple Watches are compatible with watchOS 11?

Firstly, your Apple Watch will need to be paired with an iPhone that’s fitted with the upcoming iOS 18, which is at least an iPhone Xs or later. The full list of iPhones getting the update can be found here

That’s not all. Alongside a compatible iOS 18 iPhone, watchOS 11 requires one of the following Apple Watch models:

We can also expect future Apple Watch launches to have watchOS 11 pre-installed. As the most recent Apple Watch launched alongside the iPhone 15 series lineup last year, it’s safe to assume that an Apple Watch Series 10 sporting watchOS 11 from the jump will be made available alongside the much-rumoured iPhone 16 later this year.

Are there any other restrictions?

Although the above Apple Watches will all receive the watchOS 11 upgrade, some of them won’t have access to all of the new features. 

For example, the new Ultra Wideband home keys tool which allows you to unlock your door as you approach, and no longer requires you to hold your Watch up to the lock, will only be available on the following devices:

  • Apple Watch Series 6 and later
  • Apple Watch Ultra
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2

There’s also some location restrictions in addition to this. The Tap to Cash feature, which allows you to quickly exchange Apple Cash by presenting your Apple Watch to someone’s iPhone or Apple Watch, is only available in the US and on the following devices:

  • Apple Watch Series 7 and later
  • Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
  • Apple Watch Ultra
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2

