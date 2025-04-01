What is DVD disc rot and can you get a refund?

We’ve said (and will continue to say) that physical media is a better option than streaming due to ownership and the benefits in quality. That said, there are some downsides to physical ownership.

One of them is DVD rot.

It’s emerged that hundreds of DVDs produced by Warner Bros. have been affected by what’s called ‘disc rot’, which has made them virtually unplayable. And it’s not just those discs that disc rot can affect, which makes it something that all lovers of physical media need to swot up on.

So, we’ve explained what disc rot is, what media discs it can affect and whether you can get a refund if the issue happens to you.

What is DVD/disc rot?

Disc rot is caused by a chemical deterioration between the disc’s protective lacquer and aluminium reflective layer.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The protective lacquer is designed to protect the surface of the DVD, while the reflective layer is the surface of the DVD that reflects the laser beam back to the laser head, which allows the disc to be read by your player. As the reflective layer is made from aluminium, if that part of the disc is affected, that can kick-start the process of disc rot.

Which optical discs can disc rot affect?

Compact Discs (CDs) are affected by disc rot, but DVDs use a different structure than CDs. There is a plastic disc over the reflective layer. This should make it harder for a scratch to reach the reflective layer and cause any contamination that would start the process of corrosion or disc rot.

It doesn’t mean that DVDs can’t suffer from disc rot, but the structure of the disc should make it harder to be affected than CDs.

Blu-rays don’t use aluminium but a silver alloy, which should make them less susceptible to disc rot, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t suffer from it eventually. Whether it’s humidity or sunlight, Blu-rays can be affected by it if they are exposed.

Can I get a refund if my DVD gets disc rot?

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The reason why disc rot became a wider issue in 2025 is down to Warner Bros. Between the years 2006 and 2008, the film studio pressed (manufactured) its DVD discs in such a way that it caused inherent problems with the discs.

In a statement provided to JoBlo, Warner Bros said it is aware of the issue and has made clear that it will replace a title that is suffering from disc rot… as long as it’s still in print.

If the defective DVD is no longer in print, Warner Bros. say they will offer consumers an “exchange for a title of like-value”.

If you’ve been affected by the disc rot that affects Warner Bros. titles, you should contact them at the whv@wbd.com email address.