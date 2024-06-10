Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

These Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac models will lose OS updates in 2024

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has announced which devices are compatible with watchOS 18, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 Sequoia, which are out later this year. Here are the models to miss out.

The announcement of new Apple software updates are exciting for most Apple users but, for those rocking older devices, it can be nerve-racking too.

Most years, the list of devices being supported by watchOS, macOS, iOS and iPadOS sees a generation or two drop off, meaning they’ll no longer receive operating system updates with new features and important security updates.

When this happens it’s time to think about upgrading your hardware.

iPhones supporting iOS 18

Good news! This year, Apple has given a stay of execution to the oldest iPhones supported by iOS 17. Models like the 2018 iPhone XR will have access to iOS 18.

iOS 18 compatible devices: iPhone 15 (all models), iPhone 14 (all models), iPhone 13 (all models), iPhone 12 (all models), iPhone 11 (all models), iPhone XS/Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE 2.

Get a refurbished iPhone 14 Plus handset for just £529

Get a refurbished iPhone 14 Plus handset for just £529

Get a refurbished iPhone 14 Plus handset in ‘like new’ condition from Giffgaff for just £529 today. Giffgaff explains its ‘like new’ phones have no visible scratches and have been thoroughly inspected to ensure 100% working condition.

  • Giffgaff
  • ‘Like new’ condition
  • £529
View Deal

iPad models losing support in iPadOS 18

Quite a few iPad models reach the end of the road this year. iPadOS 18 will drop support for the iPad Air 3rd generation (2019), iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017), iPad standard 6th generation (2018), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation (2017).

iPadOS 18 compatible devices: iPad Pro (M4), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later), iPad Air (M2), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad (7th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later).

Apple Watch models supporting watchOS 11

Significantly, Apple is dropping three models from support when watchOS 11 rolls out this year. Unfortunately, watchOS 10 is where the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5 and original Apple Watch SE will remain.

watchOS 11 compatible devices: Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 6, 7, 8, 9, Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2

Mac models losing support in macOS Sequoia

Just two Mac models – the MacBook Air models from 2018 and 2019 – are being dropped. Every other Mac running macOS 14 Sonoma will be upgradable to macOS 15 Sequoia.

That does mean you’ll need a MacBook Air with an M-Series processor to access Sequoia. There are some Intel Macs still offering support, but they’re becoming few and far between.

macOS 15 Sequoia compatible devices: iMac (2019 and later), iMac Pro (2017 and later), Mac Studio 2022, MacBook Air (2020 and later). Mac mini (2018 and later). MacBook Pro (2018 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later).

You might like…

Apple Vision Pro is finally making its way to the UK

Apple Vision Pro is finally making its way to the UK

Jessica Gorringe 2 mins ago
WWDC 2024 makes it clear that Apple doesn’t know what to do with the Vision Pro

WWDC 2024 makes it clear that Apple doesn’t know what to do with the Vision Pro

Lewis Painter 7 mins ago
What is the new Apple Watch Vitals app?

What is the new Apple Watch Vitals app?

Thomas Deehan 22 mins ago
What is iPhone Mirroring? The new macOS Sequoia feature explained

What is iPhone Mirroring? The new macOS Sequoia feature explained

Jessica Gorringe 40 mins ago
What is Apple Intelligence? Apple’s new GenAI features explained

What is Apple Intelligence? Apple’s new GenAI features explained

Lewis Painter 57 mins ago
iPadOS 18: All the top new features revealed at WWDC 24

iPadOS 18: All the top new features revealed at WWDC 24

Max Parker 1 hour ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words