These Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac models will lose OS updates in 2024

Apple has announced which devices are compatible with watchOS 18, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 Sequoia, which are out later this year. Here are the models to miss out.

The announcement of new Apple software updates are exciting for most Apple users but, for those rocking older devices, it can be nerve-racking too.

Most years, the list of devices being supported by watchOS, macOS, iOS and iPadOS sees a generation or two drop off, meaning they’ll no longer receive operating system updates with new features and important security updates.

When this happens it’s time to think about upgrading your hardware.

iPhones supporting iOS 18

Good news! This year, Apple has given a stay of execution to the oldest iPhones supported by iOS 17. Models like the 2018 iPhone XR will have access to iOS 18.

iOS 18 compatible devices: iPhone 15 (all models), iPhone 14 (all models), iPhone 13 (all models), iPhone 12 (all models), iPhone 11 (all models), iPhone XS/Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE 2.

iPad models losing support in iPadOS 18

Quite a few iPad models reach the end of the road this year. iPadOS 18 will drop support for the iPad Air 3rd generation (2019), iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017), iPad standard 6th generation (2018), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation (2017).

iPadOS 18 compatible devices: iPad Pro (M4), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later), iPad Air (M2), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad (7th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later).

Apple Watch models supporting watchOS 11

Significantly, Apple is dropping three models from support when watchOS 11 rolls out this year. Unfortunately, watchOS 10 is where the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5 and original Apple Watch SE will remain.

watchOS 11 compatible devices: Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 6, 7, 8, 9, Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2

Mac models losing support in macOS Sequoia

Just two Mac models – the MacBook Air models from 2018 and 2019 – are being dropped. Every other Mac running macOS 14 Sonoma will be upgradable to macOS 15 Sequoia.

That does mean you’ll need a MacBook Air with an M-Series processor to access Sequoia. There are some Intel Macs still offering support, but they’re becoming few and far between.

macOS 15 Sequoia compatible devices: iMac (2019 and later), iMac Pro (2017 and later), Mac Studio 2022, MacBook Air (2020 and later). Mac mini (2018 and later). MacBook Pro (2018 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later).