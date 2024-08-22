Star Wars Outlaws System Requirements: All the specs info you need

The PC system requirements for Stars Wars Outlaws have been revealed. Keep reading to learn what you need to play the game on your PC.

Ubisoft has announced all of the system requirements for Star Wars Outlaws on PC, including the Minimum and Recommended requirements, as well as Enthusiast and Ultra level requirements for those looking to experience the Massive Entertainment title in all its glory with the highest possible specs.

Scroll down to discover all four system requirements ahead of the game’s launch on August 30.

Star Wars Outlaws Minimum PC specs

Visual settings 1080p / 30fps / low preset

with upscaler set to quality GPU GeForce GTX 1660 6GB

AMD RX 5600 XT 6GB

Intel ARC A750 8GB (rebar on) CPU Intel Core i7-8700K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 16GB

(dual-channel mode) Operating system Windows 10 / 11

with DirectX 12 Storage 65GB SSD

Ubisoft recommends gamers use a PC running a GeForce GTX 1660 6GB, AMD RX 5600 XT 6GB or Intel ARC A750 8GB (rebar on) GPU at minimum. This should be paired with an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU.

You’ll also need at least 16GB of RAM and a 65GB SSD, along with a 30fps 1080p monitor.

Star Wars Outlaws Recommended PC specs

Visual settings 1080p / 60fps / high preset

with upscaler set to quality GPU GeForce GTX 3060 8GB

AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB CPU Intel Core i5-10400

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X RAM 16GB

(dual-channel mode) Operating system Windows 10 / 11

with DirectX 12 Storage 65GB SSD

While the first specs we shared are the minimum system requirement, it is recommended that you use a PC running a GeForce GTX 3060 8GB or AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB GPU, alongside an Intel Core i5-10400 or an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU.

You’ll still need at least 16GB of RAM and a 65GB SSD, plus a 1080p monitor with the frame rate set to 60fps.

Star Wars Outlaws Enthusiast PC specs

Visual settings 1440p / 60fps / highpreset

with upscaler set to quality GPU GeForce GTX 4070 12GB

AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB CPU Intel Core i5-11600K

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X RAM 16GB

(dual-channel mode) Operating system Windows 10 / 11

with DirectX 12 Storage 65GB SSD

Now we’re getting into more serious territory. Enthusiasts looking to go beyond the recommended specs should opt for a GeForce GTX 4070 12GB or AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB GPU and an Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU.

Again, this should be paired with 16GB of RAM and a 65GB SSD, but in this instance, Ubisoft says you should opt for a 1440p monitor with a 60fps frame rate.

Star Wars Outlaws Ultra PC specs

Visual settings 4K / 60fps / ultra preset

with upscaler set to quality GPU GeForce GTX 4080 16GB

AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB CPU Intel Core i7-12700K

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D RAM 16GB

(dual-channel mode) Operating system Windows 10 / 11

with DirectX 12 Storage 65GB SSD

Finally, if you want to play Star Wars Outlaws with the best specs and visuals possible, Ubisoft says you’ll need a GeForce GTX 4080 16GB or AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB GPU, as well as an Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU.

You’ll also need 16GB of RAM, a 65GB SSD and a 60fps 4K monitor.