Star Wars Outlaws System Requirements: All the specs info you need
The PC system requirements for Stars Wars Outlaws have been revealed. Keep reading to learn what you need to play the game on your PC.
Ubisoft has announced all of the system requirements for Star Wars Outlaws on PC, including the Minimum and Recommended requirements, as well as Enthusiast and Ultra level requirements for those looking to experience the Massive Entertainment title in all its glory with the highest possible specs.
Scroll down to discover all four system requirements ahead of the game’s launch on August 30.
Star Wars Outlaws Minimum PC specs
|Visual settings
|1080p / 30fps / low preset
with upscaler set to quality
|GPU
|GeForce GTX 1660 6GB
AMD RX 5600 XT 6GB
Intel ARC A750 8GB (rebar on)
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-8700K
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
|RAM
|16GB
(dual-channel mode)
|Operating system
|Windows 10 / 11
with DirectX 12
|Storage
|65GB SSD
Ubisoft recommends gamers use a PC running a GeForce GTX 1660 6GB, AMD RX 5600 XT 6GB or Intel ARC A750 8GB (rebar on) GPU at minimum. This should be paired with an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU.
You’ll also need at least 16GB of RAM and a 65GB SSD, along with a 30fps 1080p monitor.
Star Wars Outlaws Recommended PC specs
|Visual settings
|1080p / 60fps / high preset
with upscaler set to quality
|GPU
|GeForce GTX 3060 8GB
AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-10400
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
|RAM
|16GB
(dual-channel mode)
|Operating system
|Windows 10 / 11
with DirectX 12
|Storage
|65GB SSD
While the first specs we shared are the minimum system requirement, it is recommended that you use a PC running a GeForce GTX 3060 8GB or AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB GPU, alongside an Intel Core i5-10400 or an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU.
You’ll still need at least 16GB of RAM and a 65GB SSD, plus a 1080p monitor with the frame rate set to 60fps.
Star Wars Outlaws Enthusiast PC specs
|Visual settings
|1440p / 60fps / highpreset
with upscaler set to quality
|GPU
|GeForce GTX 4070 12GB
AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-11600K
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
|RAM
|16GB
(dual-channel mode)
|Operating system
|Windows 10 / 11
with DirectX 12
|Storage
|65GB SSD
Now we’re getting into more serious territory. Enthusiasts looking to go beyond the recommended specs should opt for a GeForce GTX 4070 12GB or AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB GPU and an Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU.
Again, this should be paired with 16GB of RAM and a 65GB SSD, but in this instance, Ubisoft says you should opt for a 1440p monitor with a 60fps frame rate.
Star Wars Outlaws Ultra PC specs
|Visual settings
|4K / 60fps / ultra preset
with upscaler set to quality
|GPU
|GeForce GTX 4080 16GB
AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-12700K
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|RAM
|16GB
(dual-channel mode)
|Operating system
|Windows 10 / 11
with DirectX 12
|Storage
|65GB SSD
Finally, if you want to play Star Wars Outlaws with the best specs and visuals possible, Ubisoft says you’ll need a GeForce GTX 4080 16GB or AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB GPU, as well as an Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU.
You’ll also need 16GB of RAM, a 65GB SSD and a 60fps 4K monitor.