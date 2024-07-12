Samsung Galaxy Ring: Does it work with iPhone and all Android phones?

Samsung has properly launched the Galaxy Ring now and it will go on sale later this month, but you’ll need a supported smartphone to get the best from it.

If you’re excited about the prospect of a smart ring to up your health and wellness regimen, you may be wondering whether the Galaxy Ring works with your phone.

Does it work with any Android phone? Do you need a Samsung Galaxy phone? Or will your iPhone cut the mustard? Our initial impressions of the Galaxy Ring suggest it might be the best smart ring yet if it can get a couple of things right. So let’s look at the compatibility for Galaxy Ring.

iPhone

Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, the Galaxy Ring is not compatible with the iPhone. Neither are the Galaxy Watch models, so this was absolutely expected.

There are a host of smart rings that are available for iPhone users, such as the current market-leading Oura Ring. With rumours that Apple might enter the market too, it mightn’t be too long before iPhone users have a first-party companion of their own. Then again, it may never happen.

Android

If your Android phone can run the Samsung Health app you should be in good shape here. However, some of the features require a handset running Samsung’s Galaxy AI tools.

For example, the AI-based Energy Score feature which will enable wearers to “learn how ready you are to take on the day, and [to] gain insight to improve how you feel” won’t work on any old Android phone.

In the small print, Samsung says: “Energy Score insights track data and require compatible Samsung Galaxy AI phone, Samsung Health app and Samsung account.”

The ability to find the device if lost is also geared towards Galaxy phone users as it uses Samsung Find rather than the Google-based Find My Device network. The former requires a Samsung handset.

So, to get the best from the Galaxy Ring, you’ll be best off with a newer Samsung phone capable of accessing the new Galaxy AI features. Perhaps the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6?