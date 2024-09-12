All the PS5 Pro Enhanced games that have been announced

Sony has revealed the next iteration of the PlayStation console with the PS5 Pro. But which games are specifically built to get the most from the very expensive device?

According to Sony, the PS5 Pro was developed with “deeply engaged players and game creators in mind” and will run even higher fidelity graphics with smoother frame rates at 60fps, although this will come at a much higher cost than its predecessor.

If you want a more in-depth look at the new upgrades then see our PS5 Pro vs PS5 comparison where we’ve listed the main differences, or check out the six things to know about the new PS5 Pro.

Otherwise, keep reading to learn more about what the PlayStation 5 Pro Enhanced moniker means and which titles are already sporting the label.

What are PS5 Pro Enhanced games?

PlayStation Enhanced is a label given to games that have been optimised and updated by its developers to take advantage of all the PlayStation 5 Pro’s improvements.

These improvements include an upgraded GPU which overall enables up to 45% faster rendering for smoother gameplay on the PS5 Pro, advanced ray tracing and AI-driven upscaling (PSSR) for sharper and more detailed image clarity.

You’ll be able to tell if a game has been enhanced as it will sport the “PS5 Pro Enhanced” label within its title.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro (credit Sony)

PS5 Pro Enhanced games

Sony has announced the following games will be patched with free software updates in order to take advantage of the PS5 Pro’s features:

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

Demon’s Souls

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Crew Motorfest

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

More games are expected to benefit from the PS5 Pro Enhanced label before the console officially launches in November 2024.