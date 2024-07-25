Proxy vs VPN: Which should you use?

If you’re looking to protect your privacy online, you’ve probably heard of proxies and VPNs.

Both of these options allow you to disguise your IP address by rerouting your web traffic through a remote server. This is a crucial step when it comes to defending your privacy online. However, which option is best?

Keep reading to learn how proxies compare to VPNs.

What is a proxy?

A proxy server is a system designed to hide your IP address when you visit specific apps and browsers. An IP address is a unique string of numbers that helps Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to identify the devices connected to their network. Your IP address also contains location information, meaning you probably don’t want everyone to be able to see it.

Proxies reroute your web traffic through their own remote machines before connecting you to the host server. This process disguises your IP address, replacing it with the IP address of the proxy server.

Proxies only work with the specific app or browser you set them up with, meaning that other apps can still see your IP address. Unlike VPNs, proxy servers also do not encrypt traffic.

What is a VPN?

Like proxies, VPNs help protect your privacy by rerouting your web traffic through their own servers to hide your IP address.

However, unlike proxies, VPNs also encrypt your traffic. This prevents your ISP, the host website, hackers and even the VPN itself from spying on your data and building a profile with that information to sell to advertisers.

VPNs are also installed on your operating system, meaning they work across any apps or browsers you visit as opposed to just select apps.

Which is better?

Both proxies and VPNs are simple ways to bolster your privacy when browsing the web or using apps.

However, VPNs offer the best overall protection because they encrypt your data to prevent unwanted tracking and work across multiple apps and browsers.

If you’re looking for the best VPN for your needs and budget, we’d recommend visiting our dedicated best list.