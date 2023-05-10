When will my Oppo smartphone get the Android 14 update?

Google has had a busy day with Google I/O, not only announcing a slew of AI-powered features coming to Google Maps, Photos, Gmail and more, but more information on the upcoming Android 14 update.

The Android 14 update isn’t the most exciting in Android’s history, focusing mainly on security, privacy and making sure the mobile OS plays nicely with book-style foldables like Google’s new Pixel Fold, and the first Android 14 beta is available to download on specific devices right now ahead of launch later this year.

Here, we break down which Oppo smartphones can try the Android 14 beta and how to install it right now.

Which Oppo smartphones can run the Android 14 beta?

As confirmed by Oppo at Google I/O, the foldable Oppo Find N2 Flip will be the only Oppo-branded smartphone to officially run the Android 14 beta – though sister company OnePlus will also offer beta support with the flagship OnePlus 11.

How can I install the Android 14 beta on my Oppo smartphone?

Developers and keen Android fans can download the first Android 14 beta for the Oppo Find N2 Flip from the Oppo website. We also cover the process in a step-by-step guide on how to install the Android 14 beta separately if you need more information.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This question’s a little harder to answer due to Oppo’s fragmented OS upgrade promise. Fairly recent flagships like the Oppo Find X5 Pro (and the Find X6 Pro in China) as well as the regular Oppo Find N2 will get the update as part of the company’s recent multi-year OS upgrade promise, but it becomes a little more unclear with older and cheaper smartphones like the Oppo Reno 8 Pro.

This one’s a little harder to answer as it depends on a number of factors, from hardware compatibility to carrier support, which means the Android update process is far from the streamlined process on offer from Apple – though the OS has got better over the past few years.

That said, Google’s Pixel phones are usually the first to get the yearly Android update, and in 2022, that dropped in late August, with other phones following suit soon after.

Seeing as the Oppo Find N2 Flip is the one and only Oppo phone officially supported by the beta, it’s highly likely that it’ll be one of the first non-Google phones to get the update later this year. It could appear as soon as late August or September, or as late as 2024 – there’s no set rule here.