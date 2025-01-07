Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nvidia’s Project Digits AI supercomputer explained

Nvidia unveiled plenty of exciting news during its CES 2025 keynote and the world’s smallest AI supercomputer was certainly a highlight. 

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Nvidia’s Project Digitals AI supercomputer, including what it is, what it’s capable of and how much it will cost if you decide to buy it. 

What is Nvidia Project Digits? 

Project Digits is a personal AI supercomputer created by Nvidia. 

Powered by Nvidia’s GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, Project Digits provides a petaflop of AI computing performance at FP4 precision for AI-intensive tasks like prototyping, fine-tuning and running large AI models, including up to 200-billion-parameter large language models. Need more power? You can also link two Project Digits computers to run up to 405-billion-parameter models. 

The supercomputer is designed to give AI researchers, data scientists and students access to the Grace Blackwell platform on their own desktops anywhere in the world. This means they can develop and run inference on models and then deploy them on Nvidia DGX Cloud, accelerated cloud or data centre infrastructure from their desk. 

The GB10 chipset includes an integrated Nvidia Blackwell GPU packed with the latest generation CUDA cores and 5th-gen Tensor Cores. The GPU works alongside the Nvidia Grace CPU, which includes 20 power-efficient Arm cores designed in collaboration with MediaTek. 

Project Digits includes 128GB of unified memory and up to 4TB of NVMe storage. There’s no need for additional power, with the supercomputer only requiring a standard electrical outlet to run. 

The supercomputer is also equipped with a large library of Nvidia AI software, including software development kits, orchestration tools, frameworks and models found in the Nvidia NGC catalogue and on the Nvidia Developer portal. 

“AI will be mainstream in every application for every industry. With Project DIGITS, the Grace Blackwell Superchip comes to millions of developers”, explained Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang. “Placing an AI supercomputer on the desks of every data scientist, AI researcher and student empowers them to engage and shape the age of AI”. 

Nvidia’s Project Digits supercomputer will be available to buy from May with prices starting at $3000 (that’s around £2389).

