Nintendo Switch 2 Games: Confirmed titles and what we expect

Following Nintendo’s surprise Switch 2 announcement, the question of what games are coming to the new console is on everyone’s minds.

While backwards compatibility means most original Nintendo Switch games will also be available on the Switch 2, the upcoming console still arguably needs a solid lineup of titles to back it up and, most importantly, make it worth buying.

Although details are currently sparse, we’ve listed the confirmed titles that are coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 alongside the games we expect to see playable on the console.

Which titles are confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2?

At the time of writing, Mario Kart 9 is the only game that’s been seemingly confirmed for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console. Having said that, it’s worth pointing out that Nintendo hasn’t officially announced Mario Kart 9 yet and instead has just shown a preview of the game in the first-look trailer.

Mario Kart 9 preview from Nintendo Switch 2 trailer. Image Credit: Nintendo

Although it doesn’t have an official launch date, the impending release of Mario Kart 9 is especially exciting as it’s been over ten years since Mario Kart 8 was released for the Wii U console.

Otherwise, third-party developers have started revealing their Switch 2 indie games too, such as Pathea and its title My Time at Evershine and Bestiario and Wiggin Industries.

Which games are expected for the Switch 2?

Considering The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom only released in September 2024, we think it’s unlikely that we’ll see a brand new Zelda game alongside the Switch 2 launch. Instead, we would expect that the title will be playable on the new console.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Similarly, after an announcement back in February 2024, we know that Pokemon Legends: Z-A is an upcoming Nintendo title launching in 2025. Whether this will be exclusive to the Switch 2 game remains to be seen, however we think it’s fair to expect that it’ll be playable on the upcoming console.

A game that’s well over seven years in the making and likely to launch on both the original Switch and the upcoming Switch 2 is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Nintendo has a habit of also releasing a console’s last big triple-a game on its successor, just as it did with The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (GameCube and Wii) and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Wii U and Switch), so there’s a chance that it might look to do the same with Metroid Prime 4.

Which Switch 2 titles are rumoured?

Microsoft and Nintendo signed a 10-year agreement back in 2023 that would see Call of Duty titles brought over to Nintendo platforms at the same time as their release on other consoles. Given that we’ve yet to see any Call of Duty games appear on the Nintendo Switch, it’s safe to assume that this level of parity is being saved for the Nintendo Switch 2.

It’s also rumoured that Microsoft will be looking to expand upon its new-found strategy of bringing more of its once-exclusive titles to other platforms, with all signs pointing to a Nintendo Switch 2 port of Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Serial leaker Nate the Hate, who successfully predicted the announcement date of the Switch 2, has said that more third party support will be on the horizon in the form of ports for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and even the upcoming Metal Gear Delta.

Nate has also suggested that a 3D Mario could be on the not-too-distant horizon for the Switch 2. There’s no telling yet as to whether or not it’ll be a sequel to an existing Mario title like Galaxy or Odyssey, or something new entirely, but only time will tell.

Super Mario Odyssey

Considering Super Mario Odyssey was released shortly after the official launch of the Nintendo Switch and it’s been eight years since, it would make sense that we see a new 3D Mario game fairly soon.

When will the Nintendo Switch 2 launch?

At the time of writing, Nintendo hasn’t announced the exact date that the Switch 2 will be available to buy.

Nintendo has said that it will offer a closer look at the console during its Nintendo Direct presentation on April 2nd 2025, where hopefully more will be revealed about its launch date, console specs and upcoming titles.

If you want to try out the Nintendo Switch 2 before it comes to market then you’ll have a chance to do so at the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience.