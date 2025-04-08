Nintendo Switch 2 delayed: why have pre-orders been halted in the US

Nintendo recently announced that Switch 2 pre-orders have been paused in the US, but why the delay?

It all ties in to US President Donald Trump’s recently announced global tariffs. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about the Switch 2 pre-order delay, including what caused it and how it could affect the launch of Nintendo’s newest console.

Why have Switch 2 pre-orders been halted in the US?

On the same day as the Switch 2 announcement, President Trump announced plans to place high tariffs on 60 US trade partners he deemed the “worst offenders”, including China, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, South Africa, the EU and Nintendo’s home country, Japan (via BBC).

The 47th president of the US also confirmed plans to instate a flat 10% tariff across all countries.

So, what does all of this mean for the Switch 2?

In a statement sent to The Verge, Nintendo representative Eddie Garcia revealed that pre-orders will no longer begin on April 9 in the States.

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged”.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Nintendo will be increasing the price of the Switch 2 in the US, but it also doesn’t rule that possibility out.

The Switch 2 is already significantly more expensive than the original Switch at launch, with the RRP increasing from $299.99/£279.99 to $449.99/£395.99 with this generation. That’s £116/$150 more eight years on.

Games are pricier too, with the newest Mario Kart title for the Switch 2, Mario Kart World, breaking records at $79.99/£74.99 – $20/£25 more than Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Switch cost at launch.

The good news is that US gamers can still expect to get their hands on the new console on its June 5 release date, but pre-orders will not be available from April 9 as they will be in other regions around the world.

Nintendo fans in the UK and EU need not worry either, as this pre-order delay only affects the US as of Nintendo’s latest update.