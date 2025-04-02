:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

The point of the Nintendo Switch 2’s mysterious C button has been revealed

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Since the initial teaser landed for the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2, we’ve all been scratching our heads over what the new C button on the Joy-Con is. 

Thankfully, Nintendo has finally given us more information about many aspects of the Nintendo Switch 2, including the console itself, the fact that it’s missing an OLED display and the elusive C button.

Read on to learn more about the Nintendo Switch 2’s C button, including what it actually does, how it works and where you can find it.

What is the C button?

The C button is essentially the gateway to Nintendo’s new Game Chat feature, which allows you to communicate while gaming online with friends and family.

Thanks to the new microphone that is built into the Switch 2 console, Game Chat lets you speak to your fellow players whether you’re playing something altogether or different games individually.

While gaming online, pressing the C button opens the Game Chat menu and provides you with a plethora of features to use during online play. 

Game Chat Menu on Nintendo Switch 2
Game Chat menu on Nintendo Switch 2. Image Credit: Nintendo

From the Game Chat menu, you’ll be able to mute your microphone, share your own or expand a friend’s screen during gameplay, and turn on your compatible Switch 2 camera.

Keep in mind that to make the most of the C button, you and your fellow players will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. However, Nintendo announced that its Game Chat will be available to use without a membership as a welcome offer, so “as many people as possible” can experience the feature. This offer will be available until March 31 2026.

Where can you find the C button?

The C button can be found on the right Joy-Con 2 from the Nintendo Switch 2, and can be used in both handheld and tabletop mode. You can see it in the image at the top of this page.

C button on Nintendo Switch Pro 2 Controller
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller with C Button. Image Credit: Nintendo

You can also find the C button in the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller and the new GameCube controller, too.

