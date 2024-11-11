Nintendo Music: What is it and how do you get it?

Nintendo recently announced a brand new app – and no, it has nothing to do with the long-awaited Switch 2.

The app is actually a new streaming service called Nintendo Music. Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Nintendo Music, including what it is, what features are included and how you can get it.

What is Nintendo Music?

Nintendo Music is a music streaming service launched by Nintendo in October 2024.

The app is available on a range of smart devices, allowing Nintendo fans to access soundtracks from their favourite games directly from their phone. This includes popular franchises like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Splatoon, Kirby, Pikmin, Metroid and Donkey Kong Country.

The app allows users to search for songs, build and access curated playlists, download music to listen offline and loop songs for 15, 30 or 60-minute durations when it’s time to focus and get some work done.

Nintendo will also offer recommendations based on your gameplay activity, while there’s no need to worry about spoilers as the app includes the option to filter out soundtracks that might spoil certain moments for you.

Is Nintendo Music free?

Nintendo Music is free for Switch Online members. This means that if you’re not already a subscriber, you will need to pay £3.49 a month (or £17.99 a year) to access the service. There’s also a free 7-day trial for anyone who hasn’t tried Switch Online yet.

Nintendo Music alone perhaps isn’t enough to justify a monthly fee, but it’s a nice bonus on top of everything else a Switch Online subscription includes, such as online play, cloud saves, voice chat in the Switch Online smartphone app and access to over 100 classic NES, Super NES and Game Boy titles.

How do you get it?

You can get Nintendo Music today by heading to the App Store or Google Play store and downloading the app. Then, simply sign into your Switch Online account to get started.