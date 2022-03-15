Which new Macs and MacBooks are we still expecting in 2022?

Apple sprung a few surprises in March, chief of them all the Mac Studio. But this isn’t expected to be the last Mac to launch in 2022. So what else can we expect?

We’ve searched the web for all of the most credible Mac rumours to try and figure out which Macs are the most likely to launch this year. This includes both Macs and MacBooks, so whether you’re a desktop PC or a laptop fan, you should be well covered. Here are all of the Macs we’re expecting to see this year.

MacBook Air 2022

Rumours suggest a MacBook Air 2022 could launch before the end of the year, seeing the lightweight laptop undergo a design makeover. Since the Apple Silicon chip’s excellent thermal performance removes the need of a fan, Apple could potentially make the Air laptop even lighter and thinner than previous iterations.

The most exciting development, however, is that the new MacBook Air could be fitted with an M2 chip. This looks set to kickstart a second generation for Apple Silicon processors, with the improved architecture resulting in a faster performance. However, Ming-Chi Kuo has cast doubt on this rumour, by suggesting Apple could stick to the existing M1 chip instead.

One thing that most Apple insiders seem to agree on is that the next MacBook Air will be available in a range of colours, following the same design approach as the latest iMac. The next Air is expected to arrive towards the end of the year, with an appearance during the annual Mac event in September/October a strong possibility.

Credit: MacRumors

13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple gave the 16-inch MacBook Pro a refresh last year, while also introducing the new 14-inch model. Sadly, the 13-inch MacBook Pro didn’t get a mention, but that could reportedly change in 2022.

Reports suggest the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 could be the very first Mac to be upgraded with the Apple M2 chip. While the number of CPU cores isn’t expected to increase, the improvements to the architecture could still result in a significant performance boost.

Sadly, it seems like the Pro won’t get a redesign this year. That means users will still be stuck with the chunky screen bezel and the controversial Touch Bar, despite both being abandoned on the larger MacBook Pro laptops.

The new 13-inch Pro was widely expected to be unveiled during the March 2022 event, but it failed to make an appearance. Most analysts seem to agree that it will now launch in the second half of the year. It would make a lot of sense for it to be unveiled at the same time as the next MacBook Air, so we reckon the annual Mac event in October is a good bet.

Mac Pro

Right at the end of the March 2022 event, Apple revealed it’s working on a new Mac Pro. We don’t know for sure whether it’s arriving this year, but outside the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, it’s arguably the most likely Mac to arrive before the year is over.

The Mac Pro is likely to come packing the M1 Ultra, although Mark Gurman (via Bloomsberg) suggests Apple could launch an even more powerful chip, potentially packing up to 48 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores. This would make the Mac Pro the most powerful Mac in Apple’s current range, with signifantly more power than the Mac Studio.

Initial rumours suggest the next Mac Pro could make an appearance at WWDC in June 2022, although more recent reports have suggested Apple may hold off on a launch until 2023.