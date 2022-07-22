MultiVersus System Requirements: The PC specs you need

MultiVersus looks to be another fantastic fighting game for the ages, but does your PC meet the MultiVersus system requirements?

We now know all the PC specs needed to get the latest action-packed fighting game up and running. Keep reading to find both the minimum and recommended specs.

Minimum requirements (720p at 60FPS)

Looking at the minimum MultiVersus system requirements, it doesn’t look too demanding. The Intel Core i5 processor is an old mid-range chip and can be found on websites like Amazon for under £50, while the AMD solution can be found for around £100.

The GPU options are a similar story. Due to the release date being a few years ago, both can be found online for affordable prices, meaning it won’t cost you too much if you do need an upgrade.

However, anyone that has recently purchased a desktop PC, especially a gaming PC, will likely already have internals that is equal to or better than the minimum specs required. Plus, the RAM requirements are tame, meaning you should have a few issues running MultiVersus at the minimum requirements.

Recommended requirements (1080p at 60FPS)

The recommended MultiVersus system requirements, which runs the game at 1080p at 60fps, is also pretty manageable. We would expect a lot of PC gamers to already meet these requirements.

The Intel and AMD CPUs launched multiple years ago, meaning that more recent desktop PCs and gaming laptops will be boasting better processors.

The Nvidia and AMD GPUs also launched a while ago. The Nvidia GPU can be found on sites like Amazon and eBay for under £100, with the certified refurbished and used models being very affordable.

The RAM here is a little more demanding at 8GB, though that is standard for modern games. Anyone who will need more memory can always buy a RAM module for their desktop, though they can vary in cost, from £50 to over £150.

Since Player First Games has not released any further system requirements, we can’t say what internals you will need to run this game in 4K. However, with the game seemingly not being very demanding, we reckon any graphics card from the most recent AMD and Nvidia ranges should do the trick.