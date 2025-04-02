:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

MicroSD Express: All the details on the Switch 2 storage

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Nintendo has officially revealed all regarding its upcoming console and Nintendo Switch successor, the Switch 2. That includes what memory card format it supports. Here’s everything you need to know about MicroSD Express. 

Unlike the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite and Switch OLED which supported standard MicroSD cards, the Switch 2 only works with MicroSD Express. 

Here’s everything you need to know about MicroSD Express on the Nintendo Switch 2. 

MicroSD Express on the Switch 2

MicroSD Express is the updated version of MicroSD, a flash memory format commonly used to store data in devices like cameras, phones and consoles. 

While these two cards appear almost identical, MicroSD Express (first launched in 2019) supports significantly faster data transfers, allowing it to take advantage of the upgraded hardware coming with the Switch 2. 

More specifically, a 256GB SanDisk MicroSD Express card might have a read speed of around 880 MB/s and write speeds about 650 MB/s, whereas Nintendo’s own SanDisk 256GB MicroSDXC card for the Switch offers write speeds of up to 90 MB/s and read speeds of up to 100 MB/s.   

Nintendo has confirmed that MicroSD cards designed to be paired with the original Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite and Switch OLED will not be compatible with the Switch 2, meaning you’ll need to pick up a new memory card alongside your console if you want to upgrade the storage. 

Thankfully, the Nintendo Switch 2 already comes with significantly more internal storage than the original Switch. The company has swapped out the 32GB internal storage in the Switch for 256GB in the Switch 2. That’s eight times more storage, allowing for faster reading and writing of data as well as more room to store your favourite titles. 

That said, there’s a solid chance the higher resolution games will take up more space on your console, so you might still want to invest in a MicroSD Express card to expand that storage further.

You might like…

Nintendo Switch 2 Games: All 60 new and enhanced games revealed so far

Nintendo Switch 2 Games: All 60 new and enhanced games revealed so far

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
The point of the Nintendo Switch 2’s mysterious C button has been revealed

The point of the Nintendo Switch 2’s mysterious C button has been revealed

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
What are Nintendo virtual game cards?

What are Nintendo virtual game cards?

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
What is DVD disc rot and can you get a refund?

What is DVD disc rot and can you get a refund?

Kob Monney 1 day ago
What is Garmin Connect Plus? The premium wearable plan explained

What is Garmin Connect Plus? The premium wearable plan explained

Lewis Painter 2 days ago
What is TiVo OS? Everything you need to know about the streaming platform

What is TiVo OS? Everything you need to know about the streaming platform

Jessica Gorringe 2 weeks ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access