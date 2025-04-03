Max streaming app in the UK: Release date revealed for the home of Harry Potter series

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming app is coming to the UK, but when will it arrive and what will you be able to watch on it?

Max, which is still referred to by some as HBO Max, is a US streaming service that’s the home of HBO, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, and CNN.

Of course, not all of those ‘channels’ will be making the switch when it launches, and in the UK there’s also the Discovery+ app and TNT Sports.

How will it all fit together? Here’s what we know about the Max streaming app launch in the UK.

When is the Max streaming app coming to the UK?

We had confirmation earlier in the year via Sky that the Max app would be coming to the UK in 2026 with an announcement late in 2024 revealing that it would be making an appearance in early 2026.

But Trusted Reviews’ has gleaned some extra info from Sky on when exactly the app will make its debut in the UK.

So as of April 2026, the Max app will be available to viewers in the UK and Ireland.

Set your clocks for a year’s time. And unlike Universal’s Peacock streaming app, we don’t expect WBD’s Max to disappear from the scene any time soon. This deal with Sky will run beyond the end of the decade.

What will happen to House of the Dragon and The Last of Us on Sky?

credit: Sky

As the third season of House of the Dragon starts production, one of Sky’s and Warner Bros’ Discovery’s biggest shows, you’ll probably be wondering what where you can watch the new season and older ones.

We know that the Max app will be bundled into the Sky ecosystem for Sky TV customers, as well as being “ingested” as a bundle with the NOW Entertainment membership service from April 2026 onwards. Up until then, you’ll be able to series such as House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus through your Sky subscription.

Once the new deal comes into effect, WBD’s shows and movies will become available through the Max app, so you will likely need a Max account to access them but this can be set up through Sky in the same way as you can do with Paramount+.

We know that the upcoming Harry Potter series will be exclusive to the Max app, and other HBO and Max Originals will also only be available on Max. In the response we received from Sky, the Friends TV series was also mentioned as being part of this deal. Considering that it’s been available on Netflix for several years now, we’re making the assumption that it’ll move over the Max streaming app when it launches.

What does this mean for Sky Atlantic?

We’ve asked about the future of the Sky Atlantic channel as well as the standalone Discovery+ app and will update once we have a response.

Our guess is that the former might not exist but that’s only a guess. As for the latter, given that Disovery+ was migrated earlier in 2025 to run on the same platfom as Max in the US and Canada, might the same happen once the Max app rolls out in the UK?

How much will the Max app cost in the UK?

There has been no mention of price as yet for the UK, but we suspect it’ll be in line with the US pricing which currently is: