MacOS Sequoia system requirements: Which Macs will it work on?

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Apple has just announced its upcoming new operating system for Macs: macOS Sequoia. Set to launch in autumn, Sequoia will include new features and upgrades including iPhone Mirroring, redesigned Reader and easier window tiling for enhanced productivity.

Excited to get your hands on the new macOS update but aren’t sure if your Mac is compatible? We’ve listed all the devices that will support the new macOS Sequoia update once it launches in autumn.

Which Macs will get the macOS Sequoia update?

The following Macs are confirmed to receive the macOS Sequoia update:

We can also expect any future Mac launches to feature macOS Sequoia, although as the latest MacBook lineup only launched back in March, this likely won’t be for a while yet. 

Although the above Macs will have access to Sequoia, there are only a few that will be able to use Apple Intelligence. These Macs will be:

  • MacBook Air (M1 and later)
  • MacBook Pro (M1 and later)
  • iMac (M1 and later)
  • Mac mini (M1 and later)
  • Mac Studio (M1 Max and later)
  • Mac Pro (M2 Ultra)
macOS Sequoia

Can you download Sequoia before the launch?

You will soon be able to test-drive the upcoming macOS Sequoia update with the Apple Beta Software Program. Apple lets users try out software before its official release with the idea being that you will share feedback on quality and usability to help Apple identify and fix any issues. 

The Apple Beta Software Program is voluntary and will be open to anyone with a valid Apple ID who accepts the Apple Beta Software Program Agreement during the signup process. We don’t know exactly when the Beta Program will open, as Apple just says it is “coming soon” but you can sign up now via the website

Apple recommends that if you take part in the Beta, you should do so on a secondary system or device or on a secondary partition on your Mac.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

