Is Vision Pro getting Apple Intelligence? Here’s what we know

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Apple announced huge updates across its devices and platforms at WWDC24 yesterday, with its mixed reality Vision Pro headset seeing some highly-anticipated announcements.

Not only is Vision Pro coming to more countries and regions, including the UK and Australia, but its operating system VisionOS is getting an update in the autumn too. 

In addition Apple also introduced its own AI model, the cleverly named Apple Intelligence, which promises to put “powerful generative models at the core” of certain Apple devices. To know if the Apple Vision Pro is among the crop ready to receive Apple’s first AI model then keep reading on.

Is Vision Pro getting Apple Intelligence?

Apple hasn’t specifically stated whether the visionOS 2 update will benefit from Apple Intelligence. Instead, the brand has declared that newer iPhone, iPad and Mac devices will receive Apple Intelligence as it’ll be integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, all of which should be publicly available this autumn.

However, the Vision Pro headset comes pre-installed with the key apps and features which are set to get a boost from the Apple Intelligence update in autumn, including Siri, Mail, Messages, Notes and Photos. 

These apps are optimised for Vision Pro, so although it seems that visionOS 2 will miss the boat for Apple Intelligence integration at launch, the fact that it supports the above apps offers hope that the headset will benefit from Apple Intelligence at some point in the future. 

Person using VisionPro headset for work

Which devices are definitely getting Apple Intelligence?

As mentioned above, Apple Intelligence will be integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, but it also requires certain chipsets to work, which it why it will only be available on the following devices:

  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPad Pro (M1 and later)
  • iPad Air M1 (M1 and later)
  • MacBook Air (M1 and later)
  • MacBook Pro (M1 and later)
  • iMac (M1 and later)
  • Mac mini (M1 and later)
  • Mac Studio (M1 Max and later)
  • Mac Pro (M2 Ultra)

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

