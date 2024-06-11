Is Vision Pro getting Apple Intelligence? Here’s what we know

Apple announced huge updates across its devices and platforms at WWDC24 yesterday, with its mixed reality Vision Pro headset seeing some highly-anticipated announcements.

Not only is Vision Pro coming to more countries and regions, including the UK and Australia, but its operating system VisionOS is getting an update in the autumn too.

In addition Apple also introduced its own AI model, the cleverly named Apple Intelligence, which promises to put “powerful generative models at the core” of certain Apple devices. To know if the Apple Vision Pro is among the crop ready to receive Apple’s first AI model then keep reading on.

Is Vision Pro getting Apple Intelligence?

Apple hasn’t specifically stated whether the visionOS 2 update will benefit from Apple Intelligence. Instead, the brand has declared that newer iPhone, iPad and Mac devices will receive Apple Intelligence as it’ll be integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, all of which should be publicly available this autumn.

However, the Vision Pro headset comes pre-installed with the key apps and features which are set to get a boost from the Apple Intelligence update in autumn, including Siri, Mail, Messages, Notes and Photos.

These apps are optimised for Vision Pro, so although it seems that visionOS 2 will miss the boat for Apple Intelligence integration at launch, the fact that it supports the above apps offers hope that the headset will benefit from Apple Intelligence at some point in the future.

Which devices are definitely getting Apple Intelligence?

As mentioned above, Apple Intelligence will be integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, but it also requires certain chipsets to work, which it why it will only be available on the following devices: