Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Is Euro 2024 in 4K and HDR? BBC confirms it will be in HDR but not 4K

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

We’re on the cusp of another major football tournament in Euro 2024, and we bet that that’s question you want answered is whether you can watch it in glorious 4K HDR.

If that is the question that you want answered, then we’re going to provide some answers. As always though, it’s a little complicated.

Euro 2020 (which took place in 2021 due to the pandemic), and the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournaments were both produced and presented in 4K HDR, so you’d be hoping that the trend continues for Euro 2024.

Can you watch Euro 2024 in 4K HDR?

The answer to this question is yes and no. Yes in that you can watch it in HDR, and no in that it will not be presented at 4K resolution.

Instead, people viewing at home will view the tournament in 1080p HDR, which was also how the 2024 Champions League Final was presented to audiences.

We first heard of Euro 2024 not being produced in 4K HDR in 2023 when Flatpanels HD reported that it won’t be produced in 4K.

Get a refurbished iPhone 14 Plus handset for just £529

Get a refurbished iPhone 14 Plus handset for just £529

Get a refurbished iPhone 14 Plus handset in ‘like new’ condition from Giffgaff for just £529 today. Giffgaff explains its ‘like new’ phones have no visible scratches and have been thoroughly inspected to ensure 100% working condition.

  • Giffgaff
  • ‘Like new’ condition
  • £529
View Deal

No reasons were given at that time for why, but it’s emerged that the expense of producing a month-long tournament is one factor, the technical challenge of being able to capture and broadcast in 4K HDR is cited as another, and finally, younger people moving towards mobile devices (which don’t really need 4K resolution as much) is seen as another obstacle in the way of 4K broadcasting.

We can’t help but feel disappointed by the change in tack given that over the last ten years there has been a movement towards presenting big sporting events in 4K HDR.

Given the BBC has demonstrated for years that it’s able to produce in both 4K and HLG HDR, while also creating SD defintion streams/broadcasts, it shows it can be done but it would seem that broadcasters aren’t willing to make the jump.

Is this move implying a lack of interest in 4K HDR broadcasts for major events? Currently no. The Wimbledon 2024 tennis tournament will be shown in 4K HDR (Centre Court matches) on iPlayer, and the 2024 Paris Olympics will also be produced in 4K HDR, though it’s unlikely that the BBC show 4K HDR streams for the latter as Discovery still owns the broadcast rights and weren’t too keen on sharing the 4K feed with others.

We emailed the BBC and it confirmed that streams will be “in HDR, but not in UHD. So will have high dynamic range and wide colour gamut, but won’t be in 4K resolution”.

It’s not the result we were hoping for, and let’s hope it’s not the beginning of a downward trend as far as 4K TV programming is concerned.

You might like…

What is Apple InSight? The new Apple TV feature explained

What is Apple InSight? The new Apple TV feature explained

Lewis Painter 17 hours ago
How to Identify and Fix Common TV Display Problems

How to Identify and Fix Common TV Display Problems

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
What is HDMI? Everything you need to know about the connector

What is HDMI? Everything you need to know about the connector

Jessica Gorringe 4 weeks ago
What is 4K TV and Ultra HD?

What is 4K TV and Ultra HD?

Jessica Gorringe 4 weeks ago
What is XR Backlight Master Drive? The Sony tech pushing for brighter TV picture

What is XR Backlight Master Drive? The Sony tech pushing for brighter TV picture

Kob Monney 2 months ago
What is Mini LED? The screen tech explained in detail

What is Mini LED? The screen tech explained in detail

Kob Monney 3 months ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words