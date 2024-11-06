iPad RAM list: How much memory each Apple tablet has

Ever wondered how much iPad memory your tablet has?

Not to be confused with storage space, Random Access Memory (RAM or simply ‘memory’ for short) is a crucial component of computers, tablets and smartphones as it enables the smooth running of the device by temporarily storing data.

Generally speaking, the more RAM a device has, the easier it is to deal with multitasking, although 8GB should usually be enough for most users on smartphones and tablets.

Whether you’re trying to decide which iPad might be best for you or you’re just curious about how much memory your tablet has, we’ve detailed the amount of RAM each iPad model and size has here.

iPad Pro

The iPad Pro (M4) was the first Apple product to sport the M4 processor, even surpassing the Mac series. The amount of iPad memory will depend on the storage size you opt for, as the smaller 256GB and 512GB models come equipped with 8GB of RAM while the larger 1TB and 2TB versions boast 16GB of RAM.

As devices running AI and LLMs require more RAM to work efficiently, the 16GB iPad Pro bodes well for the smooth running of Apple Intelligence.

iPad Pro (M4) – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

iPad Air

Unlike the iPad Pro, the iPad Air (M2) is only available with 8GB of RAM regardless of which size you opt for. The size options are 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or a whopping 1TB.

Although it doesn’t sport the same amount of memory as the iPad Pro (M4), Apple Intelligence will work with the iPad Air (M2).

iPad Air (M2) – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

iPad (10th Generation)

Although the entry-level iPad boasts 1GB more memory than its predecessor, the iPad (9th Gen), it still falls short of the more premium iPad Air and Pro alternatives at just 4GB.

That 4GB of RAM is paired with either 64GB or 256GB of storage space too. Unlike the other options, the iPad (10th Gen) will not support Apple Intelligence.

iPad (10th Gen) – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

iPad mini

The latest addition to Apple’s lineup, the iPad Mini surpasses the iPad (10th Gen) and boasts a solid 8GB of RAM. Not only that but it also comes with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage and support Apple Intelligence too.