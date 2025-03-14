How to watch F1 2025 in 4K and HDR anywhere in the world

After F1’s longest ever season in 2024, the teams and drivers are back to do it all over again, as the F1 season starting in Melbourne, Australia for the first time since 2019.

Plenty has changed over the winter, with Lewis Hamilton donning the red of Ferrari with Andrea Kimi Antonelli replacing him as a rookie at Mercedes.

Sergio Perez has been banished from Red Bull with Liam Lawson taking his place. Isack Hadjar has been promoted to Racing Bulls for his first taste of F1. Carlos Sainz signed for Williams, Nico Hulkenburg signed for Sauber; while Ollie Berman starts his rookie season proper at Haas alongside Esteban Ocon.

While the pundits have McLaren as favourites for at least the first race of the season, the order behind them is difficult to make out with the front and midfield seeming to be close in terms of competition. It’s building up to be an exciting season ahead of the rule changes that come into force in 2026.

Unless you can afford to buy yourself a ticket to watch a Formula One Grand Prix in person, your best bet is to catch the action from your home. Here’s our guide on how to watch the 2025 Formula One season in 4K HDR anywhere in the world.

Where can I watch the Formula One in 4K HDR?

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There is only one place in the UK where you can watch F1 cars in 4K HDR, so it’s not like you even have a choice in the matter.

Sky has the exclusive rights to F1 in the UK until 2029, so if you want to keep up with all the action live, you’ll need one of the following: Sky Q box, Sky Glass Gen 1 or Gen 2 TV, Sky Stream or NOW streaming subscription.

All of those options offer the chance to catch the season in 4K HDR, and you can find out how to sign up below.

How to watch F1 2025 in 4K HDR

If you’re a Sky Glass owner, you’ll need to subscribe to Sky’s UHD and Dolby Atmos package to watch in 4K HDR. Once you’ve done that, you won’t need to change any settings. F1 will be available in 4K HDR by default.

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription Looking to catch the F1 action in 4K HDR? Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers can add the Ultra HD pack from £6 per month, or £13 for Sky Q customers Sky View Deal

For customers with Sky Stream (and of course a 4K TV), you need to go to Settings / Picture and Sound; and then select Picture / Picture resolution and change to 2160p (UHD). Also make sure to select 10-bit to watch in HDR.

Sky Q owners should go to Settings / Setup, and then select Audio visial / Picture resolution to switch to 2160p (UHD). Just like with Sky Stream, select 10-bit for HDR and save the changes.

You can tune in via Sky’s F1 channel, Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD (channel 406). You can also check out the action Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401).

You can also watch on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge. Sky Go doesn’t support 4K HDR.

Get a NOW Sports membership to watch F1 Get the NOW Sports membership with 4K HDR support with the NOW Ultra Boost NOW View Deal

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £14.99 for a Day Pass, £34.99 for the Flexible Monthly Pass and it’s £34.99/month for the 12-month saver membership (it’s currently discounted to £26).

With the Monthly pass you’ll also be able to see all the onboard driver cams, keep track of where each driver is on the track map, timing screens, team radios, and the ‘Battle Channel’, where you can focus on up to three cars at once.

You’ll also be able to give yourself a picture boost to Ultra HD for £9/month with NOW’s Ultra Boost, which also adds Dolby Atmos sound.

Can I watch F1 2025 for free?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to keep up with the action for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package for the 2025 season in the UK.

If you miss the TV broadcast, you can catch the highlights of the race on Channel 4 or on the Channel 4 app.

How to watch F1 2025 anywhere in the world

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.