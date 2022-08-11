How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The cat’s finally out of the bag with regards to Samsung’s latest high-end foldable phone, and we’ve rounded up the best pre-order offers to make sure you’re ready on launch day.

While it took some time for Samsung to prove the durability (and usability) of foldable tech, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 finally made good on its promises by offering an excellent alternative to the standard smartphone fare.

With a vastly improved outer display, not to mention a more streamlined internal display that made it ideal to watch content on the go, the Z Fold 3 was an all-round great device, but the Galaxy Z Fold 4 looks to improve the experience yet again. If you want to be among the first people out there to get your hands on the new Z Fold 4 then these are the best pre-order options that are available right now.

Samsung

Over the last few years, Samsung has pushed an aggressive trade-in scheme that allows users to get incredible value for money on their old device against a new purchase. This strategy hasn’t changed and in fact, it’s only gotten better, with Samsung now offering a trade-in value of up to £580 when you supply an eligible phone. Not bad at all if you’ve got an old handset lying around.

Three

If having an unlimited data contract is essential, then you should check out Three’s offering on the Z Fold 4. For £86 a month and £100 upfront, you can stream content until your heart’s content, and there’s even a trade-in scheme available to bring the price down even further.

Vodafone

Given that the Z Fold 4 is an expensive device already, Vodafone is clearly catering to those who value the longevity of their tech by providing a two-year guarantee and a three-year battery health and replacement service for the phone.

Virgin Mobile

If you’ve got access to a solid Wi-Fi connection and you’re not too fussed about having a high data package then Virgin Mobile’s contracts will be right up your street. For example, on a 2GB contract you’ll only have to part with a combined cost of £60 per month for what is primed to be one of the most cutting edge phones of the year.

EE

EE’s Z Fold 4 contracts aren’t cheap, but it’s worth remembering that the company does have some of the best network coverage out of all the UK carriers, so if you want to invest in making the most out of 5G internet speeds then EE is the way to go.